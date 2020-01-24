The small number of cases the London-based police anti-fraud unit actually gets in court

An independent review of a London-based police unit responsible for investigating fraud has revealed that only 2% of all fraud cases in the UK actually end up in court.

The review of Action Fraud’s failures blamed years of underfunding and understaffing for the gaps.

Action Fraud is part of the City of London police and is based in the Square Mile, although it does work with regional police forces to resolve local cases.

The review was written by Sir Craig Mackey, the former assistant to the Met Police, and published by the City of London Corporation on January 24.

In terms of the performance of Action Fraud, it received 553,561 communications from the public between September 2018 and October 2019.

About 65% (359,814) of these communications were original crime reports; the rest were asked to provide information on known cases.

The review found that only 10% of all cases reported to Action Fraud across the UK are investigated by Action Fraud or by the UK’s 45 regional police forces.

Of that 10%, the report says “more than 20%” (2% of the total) leads to prosecution – which means they go to court and end with a conviction, an acquittal or the case does not continue.

London sees the highest concentration of fraud cases. Throughout 2019, the Met Police investigated more than 8,000 cases, compared to 1,600 investigated by Greater Manchester police.

Mackey said forces across the country are responsible for the dismal results because fraud is not prioritized. In 2017, less than 1% of all police officers were involved in fraud investigations.

He wrote: “Of all the frauds reported to UK police, only 2% of the cases are detected. In some forces, including the Metropolitan Police Service, detection rates are high …

“Elsewhere, performance is not reliable. Too often, cases are “buried” as other priorities; there are conflicts of jurisdiction; cases are systematically referred to unqualified investigators; and worse, no force has the capacity to manage the workload. Less than one percent of the total police force in the UK is involved in a fraud investigation. “

He added: “Fraud is rarely identified as a priority in the forces; only a small proportion of agents are involved in a fraud investigation; they lack the skills to investigate complex cases; and, there is no certainty that the cases will end in positive results. “

Mackey also ruled that fraud cases would not be effectively “investigated” due to problems with Action Fraud’s “operating system” – the technology he uses to receive reports online or by phone members of the public.

“Their operations are severely hampered by an operating system that is not fully functional and their resource levels have not kept pace with increasing reporting,” wrote Mackey.

The failures have also been attributed to a lack of personnel and investment.

“We believe the root cause of this is the fact that the ability to respond to calls has not kept pace with the increase in reporting volumes,” said the Mackey report. “If the workforce has to be increased, an amendment to the managed service contract would be necessary. There was no noticeable action in response to this. “

The report addresses reports in The Times newspaper about misconduct by some Action Fraud agents, which led to the commissioning of Mr. Mackey’s report.

“A number of people have been dismissed, left the service or have been warned of their behavior. We were asked to verify whether the behaviors revealed in the Times article were representative of everyday culture in Action Fraud, ”said the report.

“Given the high staff turnover and the number of employees we would have to speak to get to the bottom of this, it is not possible to make a conclusive judgment on this point.”

