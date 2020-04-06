The smart toilet uses an artificial intelligence camera to detect health conditions and “anal printing.”

Smart toilets that detect early warning signs of cancer and other serious illnesses have been developed by scientists in the United States.

Researchers at Stanford University built the device using a top-down camera, test strips and artificial intelligence to analyze feces and urine through the passage.

This disease detection technology can negate traditional stool tests and is very useful for people who are genetically predisposed to certain conditions.

This involves integrating a typical toilet with all the tools needed to perform tests with a mobile app that analyzes the data and displays the results. Researchers who developed it hope that one day it will be part of a regular home bath.

The toilet is known in a category of technology known as continuous health monitoring and includes devices such as smartwatches and bodybuilding trackers. The smart toilet is unique in several unique ways from other health monitoring devices, including its ability to identify each individual user through their biometric “anal print” data.

“We know it looks weird, but it looks like your anal print is unique. Our concept goes back more than 15 years. When I raised it, people laughed because it was,” he said. It sounds like an interesting idea, but it’s a little weird, “said Sanju Gambir, Stanford’s teacher behind the toilet.

“The thing about smart toilets is that, unlike wearables, you can’t turn them off. Everyone uses the bathroom – there’s really no avoiding it – and it’s worth it as a means of diagnosing the disease.” he does. “

Smart toilets can be integrated into any regular Chinese toilet

Professor Gambir said the toilet should not be used as a substitute for a doctor or even diagnosed, and that ideal data should be sent to health professionals to determine any action needed.

“We have taken strict measures to ensure that all information is not disclosed when sent to the cloud and that the information – when sent to healthcare providers – is protected under the Transportation and Health Insurance Responsibility Act,” he said. “

The smart toilet has already been tested on 21 people in a few months and hopes to monitor up to 10 different diseases and illnesses, including diabetes, heart disease and some cancers.

One of the biggest challenges will be user acceptance, although in a survey of 300 prospective users, 37% of people were “somewhat comfortable” and 15% “very comfortable” using the idea for health reasons.

This technology is detailed in an article published in the scientific journal Nature Biomedical Engineering. “Users need to make peace with the camera that scans their anus,” Stanford University said in a statement.

