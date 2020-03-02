[THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce 9-City ‘Rock Invasion 2’ Tour]

Grammy Award-successful, acclaimed option rock luminaries THE SMASHING PUMPKINS today announced the “Rock Invasion 2” tour — a sequel to their legendary 1993 tour that spanned the world. The nine-quit tour will kick off on April 23 in Louisville, Kentucky and will close in Greensboro, North Carolina on May possibly eight. Tickets for “Rock Invasion 2” will go on sale to the general general public starting off Friday, March 6 at 10: 00 a.m. local time and can be ordered at SmashingPumpkins.com and LiveNation.com.

“It truly is been a good when since we’ve performed a straight up, bare-knuckle rock and roll exhibit one that avoids minimal in the way of uncooked ability,” reported Billy Corgan. “So be aware: this tour will not likely be for all those faint of coronary heart, and will surely echo the dynamic modes in which we crafted our dwell reputation.”

Generated by Dwell Country, the “Rock Invasion 2” tour will carry the legendary rockers to intimate venues, that includes a heavier rock established of tunes spanning the band’s total catalog. The tour will function Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder along with bassist Jack Bates.

In addition to the 9 “Rock Invasion two” dates, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS will headline two festivals — Beale Road Songs Pageant and Shaky Knees Songs Pageant — and immediately after the tour concludes, will go on to open up for GUNS N’ ROSES‘ 2020 stadium tour for a amount of dates in July.