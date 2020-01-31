The snake catcher finds three pythons and 75 eggs in a compost bin

A queue catcher in Queensland was shocked to find three snakes wrapped around 75 eggs in a compost bin in a local backyard.

The inhabitant, who lives in Cornubia southeast of Brisbane, only became aware of the snakes when he discovered one from the garbage.

Snake catcher finds 3 pythons and 75 eggs in a compost bin. (Bryce Lockett)

When the snake catcher Bryce Lockett came to the rescue, he was shocked to find not one but three female coastal carpet snakes protecting their eggs.

Mr. Lockett said in his eight years of work that he had never seen anything like it.

“Finding all three with all their eggs in one place is definitely unusual,” he said.

“It is definitely a first in my career.”

The local, who lived southeast of Brisbane, saw one of the snakes leave the bin and called it a snake catcher. (Bryce Lockett)

He said a compost bin creates the perfect conditions for snakes to hatch their eggs.

“A compost bin is similar to grass waste because it is very humid and very warm,” he said.

When Mr. Lockett discovered them, the snakes were underweight because they had not eaten for about 60 days – the time it takes for female snakes to hatch.

Bryce Lockett said he had never seen anything like it in his eight years of experience. (Bryce Lockett)

The first and second snake each had 20 eggs, but all of them had hatched.

The third snake still had 35 eggs in the clutch so that Mr. Lockett could remove it and transport it to an incubator where the babies hatched and were released safely.