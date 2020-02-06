The snow storm ‘Snowmageddon’ buried the eastern United States 10 years ago

A snow-covered car is seen after “Snowmageddon” was dumped 20 to 30 inches in the Washington, D.C., subway area on February 6, 2010. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Inna Kulyk and her dog Sandy enjoy the snow on the west side of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, during “Snowmageddon” on February 6, 2010. File photo by Madeline Marshall / UPI | Stock Photo

A snowman is seen in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC on February 6, 2010 after heavy snow. File photo of Madeline Marshall / UPI | Stock Photo

A couple walks down Georgia Ave. during a severe winter storm that spilled 20 to 30 inches in the Washington, D.C. subway zone on February 6, 2010. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

A snow-covered car can be seen after a severe 20 to 30-inch winter storm was thrown into the Washington, DC subway area on February 6, 2010. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Newspaper boxes are covered in snow after a severe winter storm hit 20 to 30 inches in the Washington, DC subway area on February 6, 2010. File photo of Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

People take part in a Facebook organized snowball fight in Dupont Circle after a severe winter storm on February 6, 2010 dropped 20 to 30 inches in the Washington subway zone in Washington DC. File photo of Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

On February 6, 2010, people walk down a snow-covered street in downtown Alexandria, Virginia. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

Bicycles are covered in snow at King Street Metro Station in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia on February 6, 2010. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

Trucks drive on Interstate 495 in Alexandria, Virginia, on February 6, 2010. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

A man snowboarded at the Masonic Temple in downtown Alexandria, Virginia, on February 6, 2010. At least 2 feet of snow fell. File photo of Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

A snow plow clears the streets of Old Town Alexandria, Virginia after heavy snowfall on February 6, 2010. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

Children run with sledges near the Masonic Temple in downtown Alexandria, Virginia, on February 6, 2010. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

Snow plows clear a street in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, during “Snowmageddon” on February 6, 2010. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennis courts are buried in the snow while “Snowmageddon” was dumped 20-30 inches on February 6, 2010 in the Washington, DC subway area. File photo of Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

A worker removes snow from the steps on the south side of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC on February 6, 2010. File Photo by Madeline Marshall / UPI | Stock Photo

People pass a snow-covered White House after “Snowmageddon” dumped 20 to 30 inches on the Washington, DC subway area on February 6, 2010. File photo of Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Wipers from snow-covered vehicles can be seen during Snowmageddon, which was unloaded on February 6, 2010 in the Washington, DC subway area. File photo of Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Lylah, a 4 year old German Shepherd Beagle mix, is playing in the snow during “Snowmageddon” on February 6, 2010 in the Washington, DC area. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

U.S. Marine Corps Monument Iwo Jima is seen during a snow storm in Arlington, Virginia on February 5, 2010. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

Snow storms can be seen in Arlington, Virginia, as a woman walks down a snowy street on February 10, 2010. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn / UPI | Stock Photo

February 6 (UPI) – A snow storm called “Snowmageddon” buried much of the eastern United States at record depths and closed the federal government Thursday 10 years ago.

The storm’s brunt arrived on February 6, 2010, dropping nearly 30 inches of snow in Washington, DC and Philadelphia, and more than 3 feet in some areas of Virginia. Similar snowfall has been observed to the west of Ohio.

During the 12-day period from January 25th to February 6th, which included a smaller storm called Snowverkill in Washington, DC, records of 38.3 inches of snow were achieved – a record 34.2 inches , which was set up in 1899 in the same period of time. Washington’s airports have also been buried in new powder – more than 50 inches at Washington Dulles International Airport and nearly 55 inches at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

February 2010 was indeed the snowiest month ever in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

States of emergency were declared in Washington, DC, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and West Virginia when the snow cut power lines and cut power on hundreds of thousands of vital roads in the mid-Atlantic and northeast.

“Snowmageddon” was also too much for the federal government, which closed on February 7, but the Senate managed to squeeze between the storms three days later to respond to nominations by President Barack Obama, who was just a year after his Was presidency.

Many schools and shops were closed by the mega storm and some took the opportunity. Hundreds took part in a mass group snowball fight in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle and snowboarders in Philadelphia used the steps of the art museum – the same ones that Rocky Balboa immortalized in seven films – as a ski slope.

The response to the snowstorms put a strain on road clearance, as approximately a quarter of Washington, D.C., snow plows were out of order and road salt was rationed until February 9.

The Mayor of Pittsburgh, Chief of Staff, Bill Peduto, said the city had improved its infrastructure to better prepare for the possibility of similar storms in the future.

“We are much better prepared to deal with a Snowmageddon-sized storm than we were 10 years ago,” he said.