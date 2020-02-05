The social media and influencer agency Engage Hub is hiring two new employees

Engage Hub, a social media and influencer agency, has hired two new employees for the new year.

Adam Mills joins Engage Hub as operations manager. He previously worked at Social Chain and had experience with other agency giants such as McCann and Dentsu. Mills has talent, development and operations expertise and is excited to be part of a team that is passionate about producing first-class, innovative work for its customers.

Mills says: “We have many growth plans for 2020 and beyond. We will invest heavily in new technologies and a new studio in order to continuously expand our service portfolio and add new talents and skills to the team. We are all very excited to see what the future holds. “

Sian Walker has been hired as the new Account Director. She has been in the industry for over 12 years and came from the refinery where she has spent the past eight years. The senior team completes her appointment as she has unmatched agency knowledge, creative flair and a strong background in marketing. Walker will be responsible for overseeing everything from agency advertising to creative production.

“I am very happy to be joining Engage Hub at a time that is so crucial for the agency. Your ambitious growth plans, a number of new customer wins and a number of new services were very attractive to me.

“With integrated communications in mind, I will strive to improve brand storytelling across the social landscape and focus on seamless customer experiences.”

Ray Sherlock, founder of Engine Hub, is excited to have both recruits on board.

Sherlock says: “The agency has grown significantly in the past 12 months. It is essential to have strong leaders at the top to drive us as an agency.”

“Adam and Sian are here for their experience, but they are great assets for the entire team, which will benefit massively from their mentoring and leadership skills.”

// Presented in this article

Switch on the stroke

Social media and influencer marketing agency with offices in Manchester and London. We create outstanding content that we drive as much as possible.

Find out more