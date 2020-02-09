The Solar Orbiter is scheduled to launch on Sunday to examine the sun’s poles

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10 / PRNewswire / – One of the most advanced scientific missions to explore the sun in history – the Solar Orbiter – is slated to launch in Florida on Sunday evening.

The start is scheduled for 11:03 p.m. EST at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, which is adjacent to the Kennedy Space Center. In the event of delays, there is a two-hour start window.

The satellite uses several cameras and sensory devices to target the polar regions of the sun, of which pictures have never been taken. It is part of a concerted effort by NASA and the European Space Agency to better understand solar radiation and solar flares.

“The mission will be able to look at the poles of the sun, which is the first time that we can look at the poles,” said Cesar Garcia, Solar Orbiter project manager at the European Agency.

He said the instruments on board would “talk to each other” and tell another instrument to measure an interesting phenomenon.

“They measure the sun at the location of the spacecraft itself and provide images of the sun, the corona, and the light scattered by the solar winds,” said Garcia.

The spaceship is hurled several times around Venus to reach an orbit that is very different from that of the planets that orbit the sun around its equator. The skidding maneuvers are required to send the spaceship around the sun’s poles instead.

The closest approach to the Solar Orbiter is the distance between the Sun and Mercury. In contrast, the Parker Solar Probe launched in 2018 orbits the sun much closer and immerses in the sun’s outer atmosphere.

Still, the Solar Orbiter is getting so hot that it needs to turn its solar panels away from the sun at the earliest possible time to avoid overheating, said Ian Walters, project manager for spacecraft maker Airbus.

The cameras are stored behind a heat shield, the openings of which can only be opened briefly if required.

Solar Orbiter will exit the launch pad with a thrust of over £ 1.2m from a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket that features a single solid rocket booster.

The first stage of the rocket burns for about four minutes, while the second stage carries the satellite for almost an hour after takeoff until it reaches an escape speed of 27,000 mph.