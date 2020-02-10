The solar probe is to be launched on a mission to map the poles of the sun

WASHINGTON – NASA and the European Space Agency are preparing to send a new probe towards the sun to take a unique look at their blazing poles. An unprecedented view to help researchers understand how the star’s massive energy bubble affects Earth and humans in space.

The Solar Orbiter is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Sunday at 11:03 p.m. on an Atlas 5 rocket. ET (0403 GMT Monday) who uses a range of solar panels and antennas before starting his 10-year journey to the sun.

Using the gravitational influence of Earth and Venus, which lashes up to 26 million miles from the sun – or 95 percent of the distance between the star and the earth – the probe maps the poles of the star, which could enable scientists to observe the concentrated for the first time Source of the solar wind that permeates our solar system.

Solar wind is a soup of charged particles that concentrate strongly on the poles and shine through our solar system, which affects satellites and electronic devices on Earth.

The Solar Orbiter carries 10 instruments packaged behind a massive 147 kg (324 pound) heat shield, three of which look through tiny windows and face the sun to see how its surface changes over time.