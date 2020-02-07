The song Ji Hyo hides a secret in a new mystery thriller with Kim Moo Yeol

The mystery thriller “Intruder” (working title) shared a glimpse of its history through 10 photos!

The film stars Song Ji Hyo and Kim Moo Yeol, and it tells the story of what happens when a woman named Yoojin (Song Ji Hyo) returns home after missing 25 years ago. As their family gradually begins to change after his return, his older brother Seojin (Kim Moo Yeol) becomes suspicious and seeks to uncover his sister’s secret, which leads him to a shocking truth.

The new photos capture the scary and intense atmosphere one would expect from a mystery thriller, and they also highlight the acting talents of Song Ji Hyo and Kim Moo Yeol as their characters clash.

We see Yoojin gradually taking over the reign of a once peaceful house, fitting into the life of the family through actions such as caring for Seojin’s only daughter, Yena.

Although Yoojin seems calm and controlled in many shots, a photo shows her terrified as she is leaning against a pillar in a parking lot by a strange man.

Other photos show Kim Moo Yeol desperate as he walks through a forest and is apparently looking for a merry-go-round.

“Intruder” will be released in Korea in March.

