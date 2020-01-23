“The Song of Names”: music is great, but the story is not right

‘The Song of Names’ is a film with deep meditations. It is about the ties of family, both those forged by blood and by choice. It is about the ravages of war against faith and what it means to worship. It is about the post-war Jewish identity. Above all it is about music: what it means to make it, to dedicate yourself to it and how it can be used to raise the ego or the divine.

But weighty subjects don’t make a weighty film if the performance fails, and in almost all respects the craftsmanship of “The Song of Names” succeeds.

“The Song of Names”: 2 out of 4

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

Martin and Dovidl (played as adults by Tim Roth and Clive Owen) were brothers of mind, if not by blood or faith. The British Martin family took up young Polish Jewish violin miracle Dovidl, while the Nazis conducted their reign of terror throughout Europe and committed themselves to his custody and musical education. There is a spark of genius in Dovidl’s music production, one that cannot be blown out by the Second World War.

The boys become adult, bratty and spoiled only child Martin who matures into a respectable young man in the presence of Dovidl, a charismatic and always troubled genius tortured by not knowing the fate of his family in Warsaw. Then, on the night of his grand coming-out concert in 1951, Dovidl and his angelic violin are missing, leaving Martin’s family in financial and emotional ruins.

Thirty-five years later, a middle-aged Martin, now a music consultant, experiences a spark of recognition when he notices the ritual ritual of another violinist with a piece of resin. It recalls an old Dovidl custom and sets Martin on a quest all over the world to track down his long-lost brother and finally solve the mystery of his disappearance.

It is an unnecessarily complicated puzzle box construction that only serves to undermine the story and reduce its impact. No matter how long we spend with today’s Martin, we never really get to know him, so unique is his focus on a man we can’t see – a man whose whereabouts are much less interesting than the emotional and spiritual journey he took to get there to come, and that ultimately gets the short rhythm. Far from enhancing the sense of mystery, the flashback construction makes the current dramatically inert, so fine actors have little to do except provide exhibition.

A bright spot, blessed, is the thing that the film must get absolutely right: the music. Director François Girard has long worked on translating music for the cinema medium, in particular in “The Red Violin” (1998). The music feels authentic and sometimes furious, thanks to the work of composer Howard Shore and Rey Chen, the Taiwanese-Australian solo violinist who lends Dovidl his genius.

He wished he could have borrowed part of his genius from the swollen and even important scenario.