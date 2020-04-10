The Song That Speaks For The Star As The Head Of The New Web-Based Movie About Ballet

Song Kang may be back with a new drama soon!

On April 10, YTN reported that Song Kang will star in a new ballet-themed drama titled “Navillera” (working title) as the lead character.

Following the report, a representative from the Song Kang Namoo Actors agency stated, “It is true that he has received an offer to star ‘Navillera.” This is one of the projects he has offered, and is currently reviewing dramas. “

Based on the website by the same name, “Navillera” about an old man who was 70 years old and young people while building friendship through ballet. Drama is going to tell a story about people who seek dreams because life only once. “Navillera” will be composed by director (PD) Han Dong Hwa who directed “Squad 38,” “Guys 2,” and tvN “Miss Lee.”

If Song Kang accepts the role, she will play Lee Chae Rok, a 23-year-old ballet dancer with great talent who often accuses her of hurting her. He received the support that’s fun and learned a lesson after life meet Shim Duk School, the hall rookie who pursued their dreams more sincere than the others Rok Lee Chae had met in his life.

Following his debut with “The Wild and His Lover,” Song Kang made a name for himself through “Man Set the Table” and “Beautiful Vampire.” Recently, he starred in “When the Devil Calls Your Name” and “Love the Alarm.” Song Kang has also been confirmed to star in “The Sweet,” as a lead role by director Lee Eung Bok who has worked on hits including “Mr. Sunshine,” “Descendants of the Sun,” and “Goblin.”

