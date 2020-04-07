The songs you didn’t realize Dolly Parton wrote

In 2001, Dolly Parton was inaugurated in the Hall of Fame. During her career, Parton has written more than 700 songs. Among the biggest hits she has written for herself are “Coat of Many Colors” (1971), “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” (1977) and “Two Doors Down” (1977). Undoubtedly one of her greatest songs, she went on to be covered by many artists such as The White Stripes, Pentatonix and her very own theater, Miley Cyrus.

According to The Boot, Parton wrote a duet to sing with musician Willie Nelson called “Everything’s Beautiful (in its own way).” It was recorded, but not released until 1982 on The Winning Hand, a collection album by Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Brenda Lee.

A piece of trivia: many people think that Parton wrote “Islands in the Stream”, her song with Kenny Rogers. In fact, it was written by Bee Gees!

At the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, the country’s icon was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for the song “Girl in the Movies”, which she co-wrote with Linda Perry for Netflix, Dumplin. The song was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 76th Golden Globe Awards.

According to the official GRAMMY website, Parton has been nominated for 49 GRAMMY awards and has 9 wins. Where, what career!