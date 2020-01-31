The sons’ last words to the murdered mother from Melbourne

The sons of Melbourne woman Maud Steenbeek’s murder have paid tribute to her mother, saying they have no hostility to the man who is accused of her murder.

In an open letter, Luke and Adam described their mother as “the most wonderful, strongest, most independent, loving mother and woman we have ever known”.

Ms. Steenbeek was killed in her home in Heidelberg West on Tuesday after a 28-year-old man allegedly broke in and attacked her.

Ms. Steenbeek's son dragged the 28-year-old out of his mother's house before the police arrived and took him into custody.

The boys said they were “sad” that “the city we live in has so many drug-addicted and mentally disabled people who are caught between the cracks in our system”.

However, they added that they did not feel “hate and anger” at that moment because their mother had not brought them up. Ms. Steenbeek reminded her to always “see the bigger picture and find pity”.

Ms. Steenbeek was allegedly murdered while on the phone with her family on Skype. The relative alarmed the 61-year-old son when she noticed that a body was moving behind her before the connection was suddenly broken.

Her neighbor Xochil O’Neill was arrested a short time later.

Neighbors said Xochil O'Neill scolded God when he allegedly left his home and crossed the street to the retired yoga teacher's home.

Full letter from Luke and Adam:

They were the most wonderful, strongest, most independent, loving mother and woman we have ever known. You gave us strength when we were weak, you gave us guidance when we were lost, you showed us love when we felt hatred.

We are really empty without your presence, but your strength and spirit will keep us all united and together forever. We are writing this with a heavy heart and you want us to see this tragedy from all angles.

It makes us sad that in the city we live in, so many drug-addicted and mentally disabled people get between the cracks of our system and never get the right treatment they need to be balanced members of a broken society. It would be easy for us to feel hatred and anger at this moment, but we know that you would remember to always see the big picture and feel sorry for the perpetrator, since he is only a lost soul who tries to find his way. ,

We will keep you in our hearts forever, mom, and love you more than we could ever express.

Police have set up a crime scene around the Melbourne home and a man is in custody.

Your sons Luke and Adam and the faithful dog Buddha xox