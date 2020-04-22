The Sort-Of Series Empire Final Ends with Delight

The empire is over. Approximately. Maybe. But maybe not.

The Fox drama was in the midst of filming the second to last episode when production had to be closed due to an outbreak, which means tonight’s episode serves as the series finale, but may not function as the series finale forever, depending on what happens when production resumes.

As Brett Mahoney’s TVLine shows, there is a lot to consider, including whether the set and cast are still available.

So for now, we have tonight’s episode, a sort of sequel to what should be the second and last and third to last episode featuring two deaths, farewells, music festivals, and movie premieres, as well as many Lyon family backlinks during Cookie and Lucious returns to each other, once they get their company back.

The parting belonged to Lucious and Yana, who had pretended their relationship was no more professional for their father’s sake, but soon realized that Lucious still liked Cookie, and then took to the stage at the Cookie music festival to sing a song written by Lucious about Cookies.

Yana and Lucious then celebrate with hugs, causing Yana’s father to lose his mind and shoot them, killing Yana in the process.

Lucious and Yana’s father then get into a fight, and Lucious kills Damon and only survives with the help of his prosthetic leg, though Cookie must have thought he was dead.

The whole family (without naming Jamal) then enjoyed the premiere of this movie on Lucious and Empire, celebrated with a final performance by Hakeem. So we didn’t get a shutdown in the flashforward cliffhanger from the beginning of the season where Cookie’s car exploded, but hopefully it will come if the Empire wins the series finale. Let’s hope that day comes!

Empire airs on Fox.