The sound of a wild cat beating far more than a special war

More Noise than the Special War – Hitting the Wild Cat – Mustard (Video)

The loudest battle today is the new video by WILD CAT STRIKE. One of Ket Goldberg’s favorite bands is still his favorite band. When new APP is released via Small Pool Records, it is now available from “Louder” Is that too?

WILD CAT STRIKE’s latest Rhababa Nogaja album is a highly recommended music collection, with the gym we saw being flawless, the blood orange sessions are worth listening to some of the hits on the album. And this… well, this new EPT. Everything else we have achieved so far is amazing.

Mustard is one of the first styles we can expect at least by the end of the year, when all four band members put everything in place to focus on everything. Sounds are hitting the air, asking why you can’t find this band in the band (and that’s pretty straightforward).

Every song stars. In this E.P.P. Not just on everything but on everything they have given us so far. The music you love, the sound of their music, and the sweet devotee (fast black Emperor) are working fast – like guitars make the band one step ahead. Listen to this new look that has allowed us to expose them to a world (for the present) during a “scream”. Here are five songs that represent a better band than we can write, and hope you want to visit soon after five minutes before you stand nearby or check out their first album.

Baby Kath Stiggy is based in Bragan and is a great place to promote their music if you’re not lucky. It’s important to listen to everything you’ve done.

Some lately we feel very quiet. Sorry for this, none of us get our breath. Hope you start a good relationship with the music of this band.

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixFLR9t13nk (/ Embed)

Wild cat problem

Max Bogan – Guitar, piano, sax, vocals

Danny Byro – vocals, guitar, piano, sax, rock

Chris Horhorn – Bass, Rod, Prostrum

Joe Caple – Drum, synth, vocals

Wild Cat Facebook!

Words by Keith Goldinger. Writing more on keith than the warlord is available in the author’s archive. You can also find Kit on Facebook and Twitter (@HIDEOUSWHEELINV).

Related