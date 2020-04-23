The South African COVID-19 crisis strengthens the hand of Ramaphosa’s economic reform

JOHANNESBURG – The coronavirus crisis that has decimated South Africa’s economic hardship presents President Cyril Ramaphosa at his best chance for reform, analysts say, even as he encountered resistance on the road.

Prior to the COVID-19 strike, the president seemed stuck in a volatile building – fighting to reform a recession, weighed down by failing state companies and a booming wage sector. lobbying, against the opposition from trade unions and within his own party.

But for ordering one of the world’s toughest lockdowns a month ago, Ramaphosa has won praise for taking bold and sometimes unknown steps to prevent a moving epidemic such as these. destroyed the United States and western Europe.

South Africa has confirmed 3,635 cases and 65 deaths to date.

He also posted 500 billion rand ($ 26.16 billion), or 10% of national output, to fight the virus, keep businesses under control and prevent the poor – making up half of Africa’s most industrialized population – from starvation.

All of this is political capital that he can spend pushing through reforms.

“Prior to the crisis, the biggest policy bottleneck was caused by a lack of consensus within the alliance,” said Ralph Mathekga, analyst and author of Ramaphosa’s Turn, referring to Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC) and allies its.

“When this crisis came … a window of opportunity arose. Ramaphosa’s opponents in the ANC were frozen.”

Even the Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters, who have built an ANC-ruled anti-capitalist platform as stooges of imperialist capitalism, have issued statements in favor of Ramaphosa.

Protecting people who need it

Prior to the crisis, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni prepared for a trade union battle with the previously agreed public sector increase – one that he seemed likely to lose because the COSATU trade union was one of the key partner of the ANC.

Instead, the government kept the salaries flat in April, stopping the anger of the unions.

Ruben Maleka, a businessman with the Public Servants Association (PSA), told Reuters on Thursday that his union was opposed to the government’s “reason” to freeze wages.

But unions have hitherto failed to prevent it.

“Now we have a situation where (Ramaphosa) can legitimately say, ‘you have a choice: do you like these increases and are they coming to this great job, or will you work with us here and be thankful … we save jobs, “said Louw Nel, analyst at local research firm NKC African Economics.

Ramaphosa also significantly increased social spending, setting aside 40 billion rand of unemployment benefits to the unemployed because of the crisis and 50 billion rand to social workers for the poor.

“They can say that we are doing what we can to protect the most vulnerable), and it is precisely because of these measures that they can make a stronger stance (on reform),” said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East in Standard Chartered.

Of the total stimulus package, 200 billion rand guarantees loans from the central bank and government to encourage bank lending to businesses, while the 130 billion rand will eliminate planned spending elsewhere.

The rest will need to be funded by tax receipts, which may not look good this year – not least because the tax deferral was part of Ramaphosa’s rescue plan – or borrowed.

It would be anathema to many of the ANC to take the cheapest route: borrowing from the International Monetary Fund. Now, because emergency funding doesn’t come with strings, it’s on the table.

“As long as we do not sacrifice our sovereignty it is good to approach them,” Enoch Godongwana, chair of the ANC’s economic reform subcommittee and a former deputy minister, told Reuters.

“The president’s statement reflects the policy of the ANC,” he added, referring to Ramaphosa’s announcement that he had approached the IMF and the World Bank about contributing to the rescue package.

It remains to be seen if Ramaphosa can push for unnecessary reforms to deal with failing states such as South Africa Airways (SAA) and Eskom’s utility.

Administrators trying to save the SAA – which has dried up 20 billion rand in bailouts in just three years – said this month that the government had refused to provide more money. But the state business ministry said it still wants to save it.

Ramaphosa’s government is yet to decide how it will remodel Eskom’s 450 billion rand debt or make key statements to key debtors, despite promising specific action to fix the firm.

“We have a crisis that the government has taken to sit down … They should stop wasting money on bailout of state institutions that are not primary,” said Wayne Duvenage, CEO of OUTA, a group that campaigned for on transparency in government spending. But “there will be pushback,” he added. ($ 1 = 19.1101 rand) (Editing by Catherine Evans)