The South African police are looking for murderers from 9 illegal miners stoned to death

February 1 (UPI) – South African police announced Saturday that they have detained 87 people in custody for the killing of nine illegal miners stoned to death in an alleged clash with rivals on Friday.

The 87 people were questioned last night and the “search” will continue until all suspects related to the murder have been found and arrested, “the South African police force said in a statement released on Facebook on Saturday has been.

The aim of the survey is to “determine whether they have not been searched for any crime,” the statement said.

Police in the Johannesburg district were summoned after nine people were killed in Matholeville, Roodepoort, to hunt suspects and “deal with all forms of crime in and around Matholeville,” the statement said.

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, the provincial police commissioner in Gauteng, called for “calm and cooperation” while the search continues.

A police statement on Friday said the nine miners were Lesotho Nationals and Zama-Zamas, a term for thousands of illegal miners in the country trying their luck to strike gold.

They were “allegedly killed by their Lesotho zama-zamas on Friday afternoon,” the statement said.

Their bodies “were found in the streets of Matholeville,” it said, and a tenth survivor is currently being treated in the hospital.

“We condemn this barbaric attack and will make sure that we do everything we can to make people in Matholeville and Roodeport feel safe,” Mawela said in a statement. “The suspects will be arrested as soon as possible and the police won’t sleep until we find them.”

The attack occurred about a day after a police raid, officials said.