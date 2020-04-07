The South African union is taking the government to court over COVID-19 deficiencies

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s main health workers’ union plans to challenge the government in court on Tuesday for lack of protection for frontline staff as the country moves forward for a move on new coronavirus cases.

Under a stringent 21-day lockdown imposed from March 27 in a bid to contain the outbreak, South Africa has 1,749 confirmed cases, the highest number in the continent, and 13 dead.

“The risk of employees infected with the COVID-19 virus is real,” Zola Saphetha, secretary general of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU), said in court papers. COVID-19 is the potential life-threatening respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A health spokesman did not respond to a request for comment, but Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that the country as a whole had not run out of protective equipment.

He urged health workers to point out where there are deficiencies for the government to move stocks and said no one would be forced to work if they were not properly protected.

Many doctors buy their own rubber for protection in a desperate bid to prevent infection. Officials in the worst hit of Gauteng province have appealed this weekend for public donations of ventilators and essential masks and gloves.

The union wants ministers of health and labor, among others, to establish treatment policies in the absence of appropriate protection equipment.

“Failure to provide guidelines to reduce employees’ risk in unjust circumstances and without good reason puts employees at high risk and violates their right to work in a safe environment,” the affidavit said .

The union expressed anger last week that some of its members had contracted a coronavirus at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal province. Mkhize said Tuesday that about 48 hospital staffers have now tested positive and that provincial officials have discussed closing parts of the facility.

The unions give South Africa great power. NEHAWU’s one million members are part of a group of unions allied with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

“We do not have unlimited reserves of doctors and nurses, and we know that case numbers will increase,” Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South Africa Medical Association, representing about 16,000 doctors, told Reuters.

A global shortage of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, for nurses, doctors, porters and other health workers is a major obstacle to attempts to prevent deaths, elsewhere in Africa and on other continents.

In Zimbabwe, where health workers were hit by salaries and working conditions before the COVID-19 came, doctors also went to court to force the government to provide equipment, the Human Rights Lawyer said. of Zimbabwe on Monday. The court has not yet set a date for a hearing. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town and Alexander Winning in Johannesburg; Additional reporting by Tanisha Heiberg in Johannesburg and MacDonald Dzirutwe in Harare Editing by Tim Cocks, Angus MacSwan and Jonathan Oatis)