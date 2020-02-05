The South African writer Deon Meyer aims for Zuma Leben in his latest book

The South African author of crime novels, Deon Meyer, reports on his work in an interview on January 23, 2020 in his hometown Stellenbosch. – AFP picture

STELLENBOSCH (South Africa), February 5 – “I have survived several attempts to kill myself,” former South African President Jacob Zuma said in one of many protests against the allegations of corruption that forced him to resign in 2018.

His words met with little sympathy and inspired the best-selling thriller novelist Deon Meyer to encounter the scandal-stricken former president and other corruption-stricken officials in his last book.

The Last Hunt was released in 2018 and follows investigators Benny Griessel and Vaughn Cupido, who are investigating the disappearance of a former member of the South African elite police force.

They enter the treacherous world of high-level corruption and uncover a conspiracy against the president, who is modeled on Zuma.

Zuma is accused of staging systematic looting of government coffers during his nine-year term – a scandal known as “conquering the state”.

He is also suspected of having suffered setbacks from a multi-million dollar arms deal for which he was criminally charged in the late 1990s.

An arrest warrant was issued yesterday after Zuma skipped attending the court for health reasons.

“I wrote this book because I was very angry,” said Meyer during an interview in the picturesque southwestern town of Stellenbosch, where he lives.

“We have been through so much in this country … Seeing that Zuma messed up the whole process made me very angry (and) that I wanted to write about it,” he told AFP.

“This guy (Zuma) is so bad, so corrupt that he does so much damage. Surely there has to be someone out there who thinks a solution would be to get rid of him.”

“State capture”

The 61-year-old former journalist said that all the characters in The Last Hunt are based on real people involved in “conquering the state”.

Zuma, ministers, high-ranking officials and the wealthy Indian-born Gupta brothers, who are accused of having found their way into government contracts, are included under different names in the 400-page novel.

“I didn’t want to embarrass the publisher,” Meyer said, adding that naming the former president could be an indictment against him.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that I wrote about him (Zuma),” he said.

Only a handful of the government and business figures listed in The Last Hunt are examined in the real world.

So far, no one has been convicted, and everyone is guiltless.

Meyer presents another, more optimistic scenario in which justice is served.

“We are in great trouble,” said Colonel Mbali Kaleni, the fictional head of the judicial police in Cape Town in the novel.

“There is no doubt that the national prosecutor is a corrupt and captured man … that our police minister is a corrupt and captured man, and so is the president of the nation.”

Another character, an experienced apartheid fighter named Lonnie May, complained that the struggle for “justice for the children” only resulted in “kleptocracy”.

Meyer conceded that his novels did not paint a pretty picture of South Africa after apartheid.

“I wish I could write about South Africa as a country that has very little crime,” he said.

“But I have to be honest with the reality,” he added.

Since the end of the rule of the white majority in 1994, crime, misery and corruption have been rampant in South Africa.

According to the latest government statistics, an average of 57 murders per day are recorded.

But not all of Meyer’s works are defeatist.

“I write about police officers who do their job, work hard and are not corrupt.”

“Enormous Changes”

However, Meyer still believes in the vision of the “rainbow nation” for which South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela is committed.

“I’m certainly less optimistic than 10 years ago, but I still am,” he said.

“A lot of very good things happened even under Zuma,” added Meyer.

“There have been tremendous changes in race relations, in relations between ordinary people.”

He cited the South African rugby team, led by a black player for the first time in history, who won the World Cup last year.

With 13 novels, Meyer shows no signs of slowing down.

He is writing the next sequel to Benny Griessel and dreams of continuing to explore other genres such as his post-apocalyptic novel Fever.

“It is very important that a writer be stimulated by something else. And to continue to believe in the future, ”said Meyer.

“I don’t think South Africa will be the country I’ve dreamed of in my life,” he added with a hint of regret.

“Hopefully when my grandchildren were alive, who knows?” – AFP