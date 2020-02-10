The South Korean film awards Oscars | diversity show business again

Cynthia Erivo plays the song “Stand Up” by “Harriet” during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. – Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – At an Academy Awards ceremony, which lacks color candidates and has no women among the best director, it was the job of an Asian filmmaker and his cast to honor diversity in the highest honor to bring American film industry.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite received several of the night’s best awards, including best picture, best director, best international film and best original screenplay.

Parasite was the first foreign language film to win the best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Nevertheless, the spotty record of the Academy of Film Arts and Sciences to achieve greater racial diversity remained a continuous line of ceremony

Four years after the # OscarsSoWhite wave should have given Hollywood a bigger role, only one of the 20 candidates for the leading role or supporting acting award this year was a color actress – Cynthia Erivo. She played Harriet Tubman in Harriet as an anti-slavery freedom fighter. She didn’t win.

“Cynthia did such a great job at Harriet that the academy made her hide all the black nominees,” joked comedian Chris Rock in an opening monologue he shared with colleague Steve Martin.

“Think how much the Oscars have changed in the past 92 years,” Martin exclaimed. “In 1929 there were no nominees with black acting.”

“And now, in 2020, we have one!” Added Rock in a not so subtle punch line.

The purely male list of the best nominees for directing has also criticized the academy after a year in which 21 percent of all directors, screenwriters, producers and filmmakers were women.

And of the nine nominees for the best picture at today’s ceremony, only one – Little Women – was a film made by a woman about women. The absence of her director, Greta Gerwig, from the list of nominees for directing this year was generally seen as an obvious loophole.

Rock and Martin also took up this motif in the following exchange:

Rock: “So many great directors have been nominated this year.”

Martin: “I don’t know because I thought there was something missing on the list this year.”

Rock: “What, vaginas?”

The observation was one of the big applause at the beginning of the ceremony.

Approximately in the middle of the more than three-hour show by actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, who performed on stage to tell highlights from the first half of the rap ceremony, the lack of variety was directly addressed again.

“I’m here to summarize the show and MC for a number of nominees who don’t look like me,” he said.

In the show’s first musical dance number, actress singer Janelle Monae referred to the problem of diversity and said: “It’s time to wake up to life … because the Oscars are so white!”

Despite the ongoing commentary on the lack of diversity in this year’s Oscar process, the show ended with the all-Korean cast of Parasite coming together on the Dolby Theater stage and receiving the award for the best picture. – Reuters