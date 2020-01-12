The South Korean head of state is reportedly trying to punish the top prosecutor for investigating officials

Loading...

SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to punish the country’s top prosecutor, who heads up investigations into past and current government officials, for disobeying an unknown government official.

Attorney General Yoon Seok-youl should be held responsible for his misconduct, Channel A said. “We are currently examining which legal clauses can be applied to his case.”

The Moon office declined to comment, while a call to the Department of Justice went unanswered outside of office hours. An email sent to Yoon’s office outside of working hours also remained unanswered.

Yoon, a moon officer, oversees the investigation into the accused former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. The Yonhap news agency reported that his office had sent prosecutors to a presidential committee that oversees national development on Thursday afternoon to look for evidence of suspected election problems.

Yoon also sent investigators to the Moon office on Friday to request “crime-related material,” but the Blue House declined, the president’s spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said in a text message.

Tensions between the Moon and Yoon offices intensified after the Justice Department redeployed key prosecutors and Yoon lieutenants investigating scandals involving the president’s aides three months before the general election. The shock came days after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae took office, promising to implement Moon’s reforms and rebalance the powers of “almighty” prosecutors.

The reassignments were included in 32 appointments announced by the Department of Justice on Wednesday. The list included three prosecutors who were recently appointed to senior positions under Yoon.

The South Korean president’s biggest headache is the prosecutor he chose

Choo accused Yoon of forcing her hand by not providing a departmental reorganization plan that she had requested. He “disregarded my order to make reallocation proposals,” Choo said at a parliamentary session on Thursday.

A picture of Choo’s text messages taken by a local press camera late Thursday showed that she was asking her ministry to search for criminal law clauses because she wanted to exercise her authority as a manager. She didn’t find out who she wanted to punish.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon told Choo that “it is unfortunate that Yoon has refused the Justice Minister’s request to propose statements.” The minister should “make a correct judgment and take a necessary step,” Lee’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

A week ago, the presidency criticized the Seoul prosecutor’s decision to file a dozen charges, including bribery, against Cho, and expressed doubts about the intentions of the investigation. Cho was a close helper to Moon before his appointment and resignation in October, after only five weeks, when the minister postponed the president’s efforts to revise the law enforcement system.

Moon saw his support rate drop to an all-time low as a result of the Cho scandal. His ruling Democratic Party faces parliamentary elections in April, and any setback would weaken Moon’s hand if he served the last two years of his only five-year term.

LATEST ASIA-PACIFIC STORIES

,