The South Korean president is striving to end corruption

February 5 (UPI) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his government’s goal was to eliminate corruption and add South Korea to the list of the 20 least corrupt countries in the world.

Moon spoke to Huguette Labelle, chair of the International Anti-Corruption Council, during a meeting in Seoul, the South Korean news service Newsis reported on Wednesday.

Labelle is in South Korea in preparation for the 19th IACC conference, which will take place from June 2-5 in Seoul at the COEX Center.

The anti-corruption conference takes place with Transparency International as the secretariat. TI publishes the annual Corruption Perception Index.

On Tuesday, Labelle Moon invited to speak at the June conference. According to Newsis, a possible lunar anti-corruption speech at the IACC would help South Korea regain government confidence around the world, Labelle said.

The global anti-corruption chief also said that the ranking of the Corruption Perception Index in South Korea has improved in the past three years.

In 2019, South Korea ranked 39th out of a total of 180 countries in the index, compared to 45th in 2018 and 51st in 2017. North Korea, on the other hand, ranked 172nd in 2019.

Moon justified US efforts to create a “more transparent and cleaner society” as the reason for the improved ranking after taking office. Moon became president in 2017 after former President Park Geun-hye was charged with corruption.

In January, the South Korean president called for a special anti-corruption investigation department to be set up to investigate scandals involving prosecutors and police officers, according to Yonhap.

Moon’s office recently denied alleged involvement in electoral influence in the city of Ulsan, where a ruling party politician won the mayor’s office in 2018. Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae recently replaced the top prosecutors who investigated the elections.