The South Korean President’s office reprimands the US ambassador for comments

January 16 (UPI) – South Korea’s President Blue House reprimanded US Ambassador Harry Harris on Friday for making “inappropriate comments” regarding Korean cooperation in the Seoul overseas press pool.

At a meeting with local reporters, a Blue House official said that Harris’ comments on north-south projects, including the Seoul proposal to allow South Koreans to travel north individually, are unsuitable for the top U.S. envoy to Seoul Seoul Shinmun reported.

“It is extremely inappropriate for an ambassador to publicly comment on the host country president’s statement to the media,” said the Blue House representative on Friday. “The issue of Korean cooperation is a Korean government decision.”

Harris said Thursday that South Korea’s North Korea initiatives should be “in consultation with the United States.”

“Not because we are able to agree or decline – that is not our job – but we are Korea’s only ally. We have 28,500 American troops here and the American taxpayer spends billions of dollars defending this country . ” So we have an interest in inter-Korean dialogue, “said Harris.

Members of the ruling Democratic Party support the assessment of Harris’ statements by the Blue House as inappropriate.

Song Young-Gil, a legislator who chairs the Northeast Asia Peace and Cooperation Committee, told MBC Radio that the US Ambassador’s comments should be seen as “personal opinions.”

“While it is okay to give your opinion, what is the governor-general of colonial Korea if we do everything the ambassador demands?” Said song.