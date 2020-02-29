[the-south-london-pub-named-a-single-of-the-best-16-in-the-uk]

We will use your e mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Noticefor details of your details safety rights Invalid E mail

A pub in South London has been named a person of the very best in the country by the Marketing campaign for Genuine Ale.

The Hope in Carshalton produced it into the shortlist for the Pub of the Calendar year 2019 alongside with 16 other pubs throughout the place.

Sadly this South London gem failed to win outright, with the top rated award heading to The Bell in Aldworth, Berkshire.

Judges reviewed hundreds of pubs throughout the British isles in advance of the winner was crowned in February.





The Hope in all its glory

(Image: Grahame Larter)



The Hope’s Standard Manager, Alex Ure, told MyLondon why the pub is so well known.

“We operate a pretty old fashioned pub,” Alex stated, “We do everything we can to not be a gastro pub.

“We’re unbiased so can get beer from where ever we want, which indicates we’ve often obtained a great vary.”

For a lot more news and updates about your neighborhood area, set your postcode in our helpful widget underneath:

Alex suggests they are always hunting for ways to make the pub much better whilst sticking to that classic ethos.

“We’re constantly improving upon as perfectly,” he explained. “The calendar year before last we designed an extension at the again. We are frequently growing.

“With any luck , we’re going to redo the bar as perfectly.”





There is certainly generally a large selection of beers offered

(Impression: Grahame Larter)



The Hope is group owned, break up involving 46 area shareholders, many of them regulars.

As very well as standard punters, you could possibly also find the residential cat hanging about the bar.

He was a stray that was adopted some yrs ago and is now properly-acknowledged among readers.

CAMRA judges explained The Hope as “a authentic community pub by beer fans, for beer enthusiasts”.





People arrive from across South London for a pint at The Hope

(Picture: Grahame Larter)



Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director mentioned: “The top rated 16 contenders boast the excellent blend of the important qualities which make a terrific pub – fantastic provider, a welcoming ambiance, great decor, good value for funds and most importantly, quality real ale.”

In this article is a whole checklist of the 16 pubs shortlisted:

16. George & Dragon, Hudswell

15. Swan with Two Necks, Pendleton, Lancashire

14. Prince of Wales, Shrewsbury

13. The Firkin Get rid of, Bournemouth

12. Mansel Arms, Porthyrhyd, Carmarthenshire

11. Hornet, Chichester, Sussex

10. Tom Cobley, Spreyton, Devon

9. Bridge Inn, Peebles





(Image: Surrey Advertiser – Grahame Larter)



8. Grey Horse, Consett

7. Cricketers Arms, St. Helens

six. Hope, Carshalton

five. The Admirals Arm, Queenborough

four. Flying Horse Lodge, Rochdale

three. Smithfield, Derby, Derbyshire

2. Red Lion, Preston, Hertfordshire

1. Bell, Aldworth, Berkshire





To continue to keep up-to-date with all the most up-to-date breaking information, stories and functions taking place across South London, give the My South London Facebook website page a like. We will present you with the hottest traffic and journey updates, together with updates on educate and London Underground solutions, in spots like Southwark, Croydon, Greenwich, Lewisham, Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth and Brixton. The most up-to-date breaking information will be brought straight to your news feed like updates from the law enforcement, ambulance and fireplace brigade. We will also deliver you updates from our courts and councils, as properly as a lot more lighthearted lengthy reads. We also publish your pictures and movies, so do concept us with your stories. Like the My South London Facebook website page right here. You can also adhere to us on Twitter here.

Is there a tale you imagine we must be masking? Remember to get in contact at [email protected]