The SpaceX test on Saturday could be the last one before the company promotes people

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11 / PRNewswire / – SpaceX plans to final test its Crew Dragon capsule in Florida on Saturday to prove that it can take astronauts to safety in an emergency – a fiery demonstration that will destroy a Falcon 9 missile.

The start is set to 8 a.m., in the case of delays to four hours. The Air Force predicts that the weather will be 90 percent favorable for a launch.

The test, referred to as in-flight crash, is designed to show that the capsule can detach, fire its own engines, and land if the missile has a problem. The missile is lost if it burns in the atmosphere over the Atlantic.

If everything goes well, SpaceX will bring the first astronauts from US soil to the International Space Station since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

The capsule for the test is to take off on board a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center 39A launch complex – the historic base from which the Apollo 11 lunar mission was launched in 1969. SpaceX leases the complex.

If SpaceX postpones the test on Saturday, additional trials are planned for Sunday and Monday, but the weather forecast isn’t that good for those days.

The start of the test comes as NASA feels the pressure to stop relying on Russian Soyuz capsules to send people to the station. SpaceX and its competitor Boeing are years behind schedule in developing a new capsule.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_FXVjf46T8 (/ embed)

The SpaceX test flight rocket will include a first stage booster that will be reused for the third and last time. As soon as the rocket approaches 90 seconds in flight, the capsule releases its own engines and fires them.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed on Twitter that the rocket will not survive the test flight. It contains the first booster ever flown by SpaceX’s newest type of missile, the Falcon 9 Block 5, which was launched in May 2018. SpaceX has been reusing the first stage boosters since 2015.

“Destroyed in the kite fire,” Musk tweeted in response to the question of what would happen to the missile during the upcoming crash test. He added that the engineers were trying to find a way to save the booster, but failed.

According to NASA, the rocket will be torn apart by air friction or G-forces if it gets out of control or gets back into the atmosphere.

According to SpaceX, the capsule is designed in such a way that it is protected from danger at all times on the way of the rocket into the upper atmosphere, not only in the first few minutes.

Eight of the SpaceX SuperDraco motors are built into the capsule walls and can each generate up to 16,000 pounds of thrust. During the crash, they produce more than 120,000 pounds of thrust for about 10 seconds.

For comparison, the four engines of a giant Boeing 747 aircraft can generate a combined 266,000 pounds of thrust, while the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket delivers up to 1.8 million pounds of thrust and the second stage, according to SpaceX, can deliver 210,000 pounds.

The eight engines of the Crew Dragon ensure redundancy, so that if an engine fails, an escape is still possible, it says in the description of the company capsule.

The Crew Dragon capsule is similar to the Boeing Starliner capsule in that both engines handle the demolition. This is different from NASA’s Orion capsule for space missions, which has a separate demolition device on launch.

During the test flight on Saturday, the crew of Dragon should fire their engines and then drive along the coast, throw off their cargo case and fly around to direct the heat-protected floor into the atmosphere.

Parachutes allow the capsule to land gently in the Atlantic near rescue teams. NASA said the rocket would break off the coast over the Atlantic.

“The expected dissolution time depends on a number of factors, including (weather conditions) and expected minor deviations in the settings and positions of the vehicle. However, it can occur shortly after separation or after re-entry from the upper atmosphere,” says one Mission description of NASA.

The SpaceX teams will be ready to recover debris immediately after launch, NASA said.

As part of the kite salvage operation, Air Force personnel will work with the SpaceX team to observe the Dragon crew and practice their first approach to the spacecraft in the open ocean. Then the SpaceX team will rescue Crew Dragon to return to the space center.

Two experienced astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will complete the first SpaceX mission this year if the crash test is successful.

An earlier Crew Dragon capsule reached the space station in an unscrewed test flight in March, but SpaceX suffered a setback when that capsule detonated on a launch pad during a subsequent test fire.

SpaceX competes with Boeing in the NASA Commercial Crew Program to develop spacecraft capable of reaching the space station. Boeing’s Starliner capsule was launched on December 20 without a crew, but a problem with the mission clock prevented it from docking with the space station.

Despite the problem, Boeing and NASA said Starliner’s test flight had reached most of its destinations. An investigation into the Starliner problem will take at least two months, according to NASA.

SpaceX made history in 2012 when it was the first commercial space company to deliver cargo to the space station with a privately built Dragon cargo capsule. So far, only governments have managed to do that. However, Dragon was also developed for carrying people.

SpaceX, based in Hawthorne, California, designs, manufactures and launches rockets and spaceships. The company was founded in 2002 and has set itself the goal of revolutionizing space transportation and ultimately enabling people to live on other planets.