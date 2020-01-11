Loading...

QUITO – The productive Galapagos giant tortoise Diego is released after the authorities almost single-handedly saved it from extinction.

The 100-year-old turtle, who was recruited along with 14 other adults for a captive breeding program, will return to his home island of Espanola in March, the Galapagos National Parks Service said on Friday.

“About 1,800 turtles have been brought back to Espanola and now we have about 2,000 turtles with natural reproduction,” said Jorge Carrion, director of the service.

“This shows that they can grow, multiply and develop,” said Carrion.

Diego’s contribution to the Santa Cruz Island program was particularly noteworthy. Park Rangers believed he was the patriarch of at least 40 percent of the population of 2,000 turtles.

About 50 years ago, only two male and twelve female species of Diego lived on Espanola, and they were too common to reproduce.

Diego was inducted from the San Diego Zoo in California into the breeding program established in the mid-1960s to save his species Chelonoidis hoodensis.

The PNG believes that it was kidnapped by a scientific expedition from the Galapagos Islands in the first half of the 20th century.

Now Diego is returning to his original home “almost eight decades after his removal”. He had lived at the San Diego Zoo for several decades.

“He has contributed a lot to the line we are bringing back to Espanola,” said Carrion.

“It is a feeling of happiness to be able to restore this turtle to its natural state.”

Diego weighs approximately 80 kilograms, is almost 90 centimeters long and 150 centimeters tall when he really stretches his legs and neck.

Before returning to Espanola, the turtles must go through a quarantine phase to avoid carrying seeds from plants that are not native to the island.

Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands, located in the Pacific Ocean, became famous for their breathtaking biodiversity through Charles Darwin’s studies.

The story of Diego’s skill is in sharp contrast to the sad story of Lonesome George, another species of giant Galapagos turtle that had refused to breed in captivity for years.

Hope for the lone George species, Chelonoidis abingdoni, faded when the venerable turtle died in 2012 at the age of over 100.

