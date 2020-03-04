[the-spectacular-farm-you-can-acquire-to-get-absent-from-the-hustle-and-bustle-of-london-daily-life]

Let’s facial area it, we like London and we often will. It truly is the best town in the planet.

But in some cases, would not it be great to get absent from the polluted air, the vacationer-weighty streets, and most urgently, the London Underground ?

If you want copious quantities of place, you appreciate animals , and you have acquired almost £3 million kilos in the lender (of course, we know), then seem no more.

Hidden absent in Chipstead, a short generate out of Croydon , Woodlands Farm is the definition of a commuters’ haven.

Say goodbye to crowded commutes, and howdy to 40 acres of Surrey land to call your personal.





Woodlands Farm is quietly tucked away, still with easy access to facilities, motorways and key airports



The farm’s elevated situation allows for sensational views in excess of Chipstead Golfing Training course and Banstead Woods, achieving further more into the wonderful countryside.

Forget the times of no-animals rules established by London landlords. In this article, you might be cost-free to preserve infinite animals in your paddocks, fields, 14 stables and deer dealing with place.

You will come to feel like a royal in your have Richmond Park, as you observe a herd of pure bred Swedish fallow park deer graze close to your fields.

It sounds like a fairy tale appear true, and which is prior to we have even looked inside.

Present day architecture fulfills the great outdoors in this spacious abode, with polished slate floors, an abundance of timber and exposed brick walls providing it that country-chic. The home is also outfitted with underfloor heating, which is positive to maintain you toasty in the wintertime months.





The deer that at this time live on the land



Lower windows permit you to appreciate the exceptional views of your grounds, whether it is in your break up stage drawing room, elevated office environment area or quaint sitting room.

And of study course we can’t neglect about the completely fitted kitchen area and breakfast place, five bedrooms, two tub and shower rooms, and roomy ensuite. Acquire a dip in your Jacuzzi bath right before retiring for an afternoon nap in your grasp bedroom. Bliss.

Enter via an external door to bed room amount 6, on a floor underneath the home which also options a big reception, a dressing and foyer area and a shower place.





Woodlands Farm combines vaulted ceilings with hand crafted double glazed windows



The deer facilities and machinery shop are also accessed on this degree, which non-animal lovers are welcome to transform to a gymnasium or cinema place – whichever floats your boat.

Action out on to the elevated balcony flowing all-around two sides of the assets. The existing operator has produced a non-public back garden and patio, where by a lavish covered seating location is finished off with home furniture built from fallen trees in the grounds.

Wander back by way of the underground bedroom and up the staircase back to the dwelling above, where by you can come across a cosy chair, browse a reserve, enjoy the silence and relish in your own smugness at beating the London livers.





The included seating area is perfect whatever the weather



When you do inevitably begin to skip London existence, quick obtain to the M25 and routes from nearby stations to London Bridge, Victoria and Gatwick will enable you to hop back again into city everyday living in no time.

This wonderful obtain to motorways and airports means you will never sense also isolated, although there is a lot of house to land your helicopter if you prefer.

Alternatively, you can immerse on your own in your new countryside neighborhood, with a great alternative of schools, and activity clubs, which include drama, rugby, golf, tennis and soccer. Close by towns of Reigate and Banstead present a top quality variety of outlets, cafes and eating places.

Chipstead is of system excellent for going for walks. Or using one of your a lot of horses.

If this sounds like your dream nation property, find additional data in this article .

Bought a story? Get in contact on [email protected]