The spirit of Friedrich, who apparently haunted Hosier Lane

Hosier Lane, the graffiti-filled street in Melbourne that accounts for 90% of Instagram photos in the city, was a hot topic in the news this week after two masked people bombarded the walls with paint.

But did you know that the lane you are likely to romp on at some point in your life is also … home of a SPIRIT!

Maybe. If you believe in ghosts. Make yourself comfortable, friends, as I tell you a story.

For example, ghostly experiences have been reported, especially of men who piss on the trail when they’re drunk. According to Jacqui Travalgia from Lantern Ghost Tours who spoke to the city of Melbourne, men said they felt they had their hands around their necks when they pissed there.

Some say they saw a man’s dark silhouette out of the corner of their eyes, but then they turn around and there is no one.

NO THANKS PLEASE.

It is getting wilder. The ghost? Apparently none other than Frederick Patrick Deeming. A hot piece of ass:

But a terrible, terrible man.

He was born in Leicestershire, England, in 1853, but made his way to Australia in 1882 at the age of 29. He worked everywhere from Sydney to Rockhampton to Melbourne and had a reputation for being an excellent worker. do not repay. And then he was caught stealing shit from his jobs.

He escaped from Australia before being sent to prison and fled to South Africa chaotically. He had two children in Australia with his wife. Marie, She moved to England while frolicking in SA.

But! He got married again! While he was married to Marie, he married Helen Matheson, He haunted her after a few months before marrying again – this time too Emily Mather,

Frederick and Emily returned to Australia and moved to the Windsor suburb in Melbourne. Frederick Deeming paid a monthly rent there in a town house, but eventually moved out. A while later the landlord finally moved people in to rent the house … but he noticed an “unpleasant smell” in the second bedroom.

They tracked the smell to the hearth, picked it up … and discovered Emily’s dead body. I told you he was a bastard.

The cops got involved and, after some back and forth, found that Frederick had not only murdered his new wife – he had also killed his first wife and children in England. And also buried YOUR bodies on the floor.

There’s more to Frederick Deeming’s gruesome story, including a wild twist – but I’ll force you to listen to our true crime podcast All Aussie Mystery Hour for the rest.

Image:

Getty Images