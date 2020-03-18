It’s never easy to say goodbye to someone you love. It was yesterday’s morale of the sensitive legends last night, as the legendary Ray Palmer starring Brandon Routh bid farewell to the founder.

Ray Palmer has always been one of my favorite characters in King’s Pump. I love his optimism. I love his joy. He tries to see the most in each situation, which is what I try to do. An amazingly kind and thoughtful person like Ray, who is an actor as an actor in Brandon Routh, Ray was a rare kind of hero who wore his hopes and heart on his hands and therefore won this day. It was great

When I heard last fall that Brandon was going to leave the Courtney Ford Show with his wife (both now on-screen and off), I was like a heartbroken fan of many legends. Legends have welcomed many members and said goodbye, Ray always felt like he would settle down. But last night the show tried to make the case that it was OK to say goodbye even if it hurt.

Roy and Nora decided they wanted a more ordinary life and decided to get out of the ship. It was a difficult choice, but as they grew and moved on with their lives, the right one for them. Both the show and the writers wanted a happy ending, or a happy new beginning for Ray and Nora, even if their arcade was stopped in the Waverider. While it’s best for their stories, it’s solid.

Its expression came down on the net (Nick Zano), with whom Ray’s friendship has always been a perfect example of non-toxic masculinity. Nate and Ray love each other and are not afraid to feel and express their feelings. While Roy was a positive thing for his life, going away was tough on the net. She didn’t want to lose her friend. But he learned from the best that goodbye love hurts and that they are not bad at all.

For Bros’ final mission: In search of parts of the Loom of Fatty, the legends end in Shakespeare’s England where they destroyed, then saved, Romeo and Juliet. Shakespeare himself didn’t want to end the play because he didn’t want to say goodbye to the characters he liked, but he did because it was best for their story. Of course, this show is making their case for the passing of Roy, and though I can’t completely agree, I like it and I will allow it. Especially since we get Shakespearean versions of legends and what happens after that.

In a very funny scene, the legends themselves had to play the drama, while in the porch scene Constantine was cast as Romeo and Nat then issued as Jarrett. At this point, Nate rushes away to release him, but Nate gets it, speaking in Juliet’s language. He rushes to say goodbye. It also shows a great version of the balcony scene as Matt Ryan and Tala Ashe are incredible, classically trained performers as they play the interacts of the scene by the bye and bye.

Nate makes it and tells Roy how much he will miss her and love her. Perhaps my favorite feeling in this episode is that we find friends because they need them, and they help us grow so that we need them less, but we love them too. Nate and Ray know when to say crap, but with all that love, it’s still tough. If you talk about love despite leaving someone out, you could do worse than quote Shakespeare.

Seeing Ray and Nora leave is a pain. I love them and I love Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford. Reading Ruth’s goodbye message on the show and the fans have torn me up again. But if we have to say goodbye, for whatever reason, I’m fine with that. I’m okay with letting these characters off on a new, happy adventure. But I, along with the fans of the Legends, will always love these two. And love doesn’t fade with farewell, as Shakespeare taught us, it only grows.

My grace is as limitless as the sea,

My love is so deep; I give you more,

As much as I have, both are infinite.

Bye, Ray and Nora. Bye, Brandon and Courtney. And thank you for the love and joy you have brought us.

(Images: Dean Busser / CW)

