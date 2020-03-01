[the-spots-where-by-you-are-most-very-likely-to-be-mugged-in-hillingdon]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Recognizefor specifics of your knowledge safety rights Invalid Electronic mail

Law enforcement details displays that much more than 750 people had been mugged or robbed in Hillingdon in 2019.

According to figures released by the Metropolitan Police at www.law enforcement.british isles , much more muggings happened in Uxbridge Town Centre, Hayes City Centre and Townfield than in any other ward.

Figures clearly show that the minimum total of victims have been in West Ruislip, Charville and Ickenham.

In full, 767 people described staying robbed or mugged in Hillingdon between January 1 and December 31 very last calendar year.

But in which does the ward you dwell or operate in stand in the record? Choose a look beneath to find out.

five. Yeading – 53





There had been 53 robberies in Yeading in 2019





The first ward to enter the top 5 is Yeading, which observed 53 people be mugged or robbed in 2019.

Out of all crimes dedicated in the ward final yr, theft amounted to two.81 per cent.

four. Barnhill – 55

In 2019, 55 robberies were dedicated in Barnhill.

Much more robberies had been committed in June (11) than in any other month, even though there a single mugging in May possibly, August and September.

3. Townfield – 61

With just 6 extra robberies than Barnhill, up coming on the record is Townfield.

Theft amounted to two.91 per cent of all crimes dedicated in the ward very last 12 months.

two. Hayes Town Centre – 80





There have been 80 robberies in Hayes city centre past calendar year



Probably no shock because of its locale, Hayes City Centre comes in next with 80 robberies dedicated.

Nevertheless, crimes this kind of as anti-social conduct, burglary and violence and sexual offences designed up most of the crimes reported.

one. Uxbridge City Centre – 87





Much more robberies were being committed in Uxbridge town centre than in any other ward





A further ward which is intensely populated, Uxbridge City Centre arrives top of the listing.

There were 87 robberies in the ward in 2019.

Theft amounted to four.63 for every cent of all crimes dedicated.

