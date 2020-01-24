The Spring Hill couple face over $ 3,086 in electricity loss

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill couple continue a high stakes battle with the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative.

Your electricity bill says you could lose electricity if you don’t pay more than $ 3,086 in damages that were recorded on your electricity bill.

It is a continuation of a complicated dispute between Zane Golas, Amanda Hahn and the utility company.

The bottom line is that the utility company billed the controversial electricity bill for the couple in October instead of going through the civil court process. According to Better Call Behnken, a spokesman for the utility company admitted that the situation was not handled properly.

At that point, the utility company promised to relieve the electricity bill and not cut off the power supply. They also promised to take the couple to court and prove that Golas had broken a door in the supply office and was supposed to reimburse the utility company for the repair costs.

The couple said they had never been served and had no idea. In the meantime, the electricity bills continue to list the claims for damages that have apparently increased.

“We still have the feeling that they hang it over our heads. It’s just wrong. It’s extremely stressful,” said Hahn.

A spokesman for the utility company told Better Call Behnken that they would correct the bill so as not to reflect the fee due and that they would not cut power in the event of a dispute.

However, the provider also said that he had tried 9 times to assist Golas in the lawsuit and was unable to reach him.

Hahn said she welcomed her day in court.

“We would like to go to court,” she said. “Absolutely. We want to see what they have to say and we want to be able to move forward and tell our story too.”

