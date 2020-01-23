The St. Pete police budget is up for vote by the city council

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg City Council votes over $ 400,000 on Thursday to increase police efficiency and ensure community safety.

The city council is voting on whether to approve a three-year contract with the Environmental Systems Research Institute Incorporated, a sole provider of geographic information system software and police agency support.









We drove with Lieutenant Markus Hughes to talk about how technology has changed their businesses. He says this software would help him and other police officers be proactive instead of responding because they can track crime trends on the computer.

It would cost taxpayers $ 147,450 a year and a total of $ 442,350.

