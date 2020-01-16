The Stanford researchers’ PigeonBot provides insight into the mechanics of bird wings

January 16 (UPI) – A team of scientists from Stanford University has developed a pigeon feather robot to better understand the mechanisms of bird flying.

The team described how they used the PigeonBot robot, which consisted of 40 elastically connected springs and machine-controlled wrist and finger joints, to better understand how a bird’s wings change during flight. This article was published in Science Robotics.

“Since the Wright Flyer, engineers have sought to develop flying machines with transforming wings that can control the flight as skillfully as birds,” the paper said. “Birds are simultaneously changing their wing plan shape parameters – including momentum, wingspan, and area – in a way that has proven to be particularly difficult to embody with robot control.”

The team placed the pigeon feathers on an artificial skeleton and combined it with a propeller, an artificial stern and rudder, controls and sensors before testing it in a wind tunnel and outdoors.

“You can just use a bird’s carcass, and there are plenty in museums to develop a robot without harming an animal to examine its flight,” said Stanford mechanical engineering professor David Lentink.

According to Lentink, the movements of the bird’s wings are more efficient than those of the aircraft’s wings.

“It actually allows birds to fly farther and longer and maneuver much better,” said Lentink. “I love airplanes too, but it’s just not like a bird.”

He added that the team found that the feathers collapse when a bird moves their wrist or finger.