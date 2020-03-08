The star duo lock the horns at Hurdle of Close Brothers Mares

Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle are poised for an eye-catching confrontation as the two are among the top 10 announced for the Hurdle of Close Brothers Seas on Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival.

Willie Mullins-trained Benie Des Dieux won this year’s Grade One event in 2018 and looked certain to double last year before dropping dramatically in the final hurdle.

She pulled out of it to win Grade One in Punchestown and Auteuil and was victorious in her only start in the bout, winning Galmoy Hurdle in January.

In contrast, Honeysuckle reaches unbeaten in seven starts for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, most recently triumphing at the Irish Hurdle Championship after finishing out of a comfortable winner at Grace Hatton at the start of the campaign.

Both had alternate opportunities at the Festival with Benie Des Dieux also engaged in Stayers & # 39; Obstacle and honeysuckle in the sample.

Mullins also has Elfile and Stormy Ireland in the two-and-a-half mile race, while De Bromhead has a second rope in his bow at Popong.

Last year’s winner, Roxana, ranks again for Dan Skelton as he seeks his way back to victory.

Fergal O & # 39; Brien is also double with Cap Soleil and Crossgalesfamegame, with Lady Buttons one of both for Phil Kirby, along with Girl Desaray.

Kirby also had the opportunity to direct the adorable Lady Buttons at Champion Chase on Wednesday, but has chosen another shot at this race, in which she finished fourth last year.