The star of David Pastrnak has grown since the last appearance of all stars

ST. LOUIS – David Pastrnak was on pace for his best season so far when he went to the All-Star competition in San Jose a year ago.

Fast forward to 2020, and it’s the same story, but perhaps with more appreciation.

The 23-year-old star of the Bruins has 37 goals in 51 games, his 70-point score only 11 shy of his career high he achieved last season in only 66 games. If everything goes well, he should overshadow that easily and quickly.

There was a hype about the rising star in this place for a season, but in the same city where he played in his first Stanley Cup Finals only seven months ago, Pastrnak’s star has grown to a different level.

“It’s impressive, he has worked on many different parts of his game,” said defender Torey Krug, who has been in contact with Pastrnak more than once this season about his 16 power-play goals. “People probably think he’s just working on his goal score, but he’s getting more and more mature and defensive. As a young fellow on this team, we have that to be an All-Star and also a leader, good to have. “

The defensive improvement of Pastrnak is not why he was named the leader of the Atlantic division or why he became one of the most dangerous scorers in the competition, but it is what his teammates stand out most about his development.

“My main focus every year in summer training is to be faster and stronger,” Pastrnak said. “But in terms of hockey you improve the season. I use the summer to become faster and stronger, those are my two most important points of attention. It’s hard to practice defense in the summer. “

However, scoring the goal is one of the reasons why the Bruins are ready for another deep run if he continues to play as he has, and that is recognized in the dressing room.

“Overall it is impressive, he is currently leading (in goals) and has been around for a while,” said 23-year-old Jake DeBrusk. “The things he does look almost a bit too casual and then he comes first. His finishing ability here has been very noticeable. It only takes one chance for that man to score a goal. “

His teammates aren’t the only ones with a strong appreciation for how Pastrnak’s game has evolved even since last season; especially those who often have to face him.

“His creativity, you never know what you can really expect from him,” said Jack Eichel, whose Sabers see the Bruins four times a year. “He has a very elite shot, can score anywhere. He competes hard and when you put those things together, there’s a serious chemistry with those three guys on that line and it makes it hard to play against them.”

Pastrnak’s shot and the ability to score almost anywhere on the ice are even more difficult for opponents; he has made their lives harder for his nearly six seasons in the competition.

“Great player, probably one of the best players in the league, so I think that’s the biggest challenge,” said Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy. “Every shot is incredible. He just tries to shoot from everywhere. He’s so fast, so sometimes I don’t have time to get into position and he benefits. “

The All-Star break is a time to sit back and appreciate the best talent in the competition. Pastrnak has become one of the most important players in the NHL and the rest of the competition is beginning to recognize that.

Leading the competition in scoring will do that.

“I don’t race with anyone, I only play hockey,” said Pastrnak. “I want to help my team win. I don’t care what the result of my goals or points will be at the end of the year. Just focus on the team. It is fun to score goals, it is fun to score points for me, I get paid for that, that is my greatest strength. “