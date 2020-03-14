The star of & # 39; Mulan & # 39; Liu Yifei offers update on grandmother’s condition in Wuhan – Info News

% MINIFYHTMLabc4eba917def9e646bf5c3638eb167111%

% MINIFYHTMLabc4eba917def9e646bf5c3638eb167112%

Instagram

The protagonist of the upcoming Disney movie reveals during a red carpet interview that her grandmother still lives in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

News Info –

actress Liu YifeiGrandmother lives in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus pandemic began.

Actress stars in upcoming Disney movie “Mulan“And though she is working hard to promote the film, her grandmother has remained in Wuhan under lockdown as authorities try to contain the virus.

% MINIFYHTMLabc4eba917def9e646bf5c3638eb167113%% MINIFYHTMLabc4eba917def9e646bf5c3638eb167114%

The 32-year-old actress, who was born in the city, confirmed the news in a conversation with Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, insisting, “She’s fine.”

% MINIFYHTMLabc4eba917def9e646bf5c3638eb167115%

% MINIFYHTMLabc4eba917def9e646bf5c3638eb167116%

<br />

Mulan was due to hit theaters on March 27. However, due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, which has seen more than 134,000 cases registered worldwide, and more than 4,900 deaths, release has been suspended.

Disney bosses have yet to announce a new release date.

Mulan joins hits at box office, including new James Bond movie “There is no time to die“,”A Quiet Place: part II“, and last”Fast and furious“The movie between projects that have been deleted from the release calendar for March and April.

Next article



Iggy Azalea under fire saying the world is “hysterical” amid a coronavirus pandemic