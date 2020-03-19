The star of & # 39; Pose & # 39; Angelica Ross credits the FBI with Twitter for exposing her boyfriend’s connection – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLe79af750494705f8e0433a2b6ae5c46311%

The actress from & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; She just revealed that her new husband already has a girlfriend and a son after she posted photos of her on social media.

Social distance may have a new meaning for Angelica Ross and her boyfriend now. The actress has just discovered that her new husband was not as honest with her as he has another woman in his life, just as she was happy to find a new love.

On Wednesday March 18th, “attitude“The star turned to Twitter to share photos of herself with her new boyfriend as she shared about practicing social distancing with her amid the coronavirus pandemic.” I finally found it and had to distance myself from it … an early rehearsal we engaged in passing, “he introduced the photos.” I miss B. ”

But a day later, Angelica updated her followers about her relationship with her new husband with a plot twist. Trusting the FBI for Twitter, the openly transgender actress revealed that her boyfriend is already engaged and has a baby. “The internet is amazing. I’ve talked to her son’s mother and fiancé all morning,” he tweeted Thursday.

An Angelica fan has kindly summarized what happened in the actress’ relationship with her boyfriend. “For those who don’t understand. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we were all very excited with Twitter. The Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica that this man has a son and is engaged to Angelica was talking to her fiancé all morning, “the fan tweeted.

Angelica also tweeted that “I could pour all the tea into my GI live tonight” but then changed his mind. “I understand I’m not able to LIVE in my GI tonight. I’ll pray for that,” he wrote, not saying what he was going to say.

Angélica was engaged to another man, but canceled her because her fiancé did not want others to know he was transgender. Not much is known about her latest boyfriend, as she herself stated that the bond was new before the show.