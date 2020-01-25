The star of ‘The Eternals’ teases the most epic Marvel film to date

One of the stars of the upcoming superhero film The Eternal called it “the most epic” Marvel movie.

Kumail Nanjiani will appear in the comic studio film that will be released later this year.

Speak with Weekly entertainmentthe actor said, “It’s really, really an epic. And it’s really such a science fiction story. It’s a superhero story, but in some ways it’s the science fiction of all Marvel films and it’s the most epic of all Marvel movies.

“And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like the other Marvel films. “

The Eternal is set after Avengers: Endgame and there will be an immortal alien race created by the Celestials – who have been hidden for over 7,000 years – to protect humanity from the deviants.

Nanjiani will play Kingo, a cosmic powered eternal. Alongside him also appear Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and others.

When Nanjiani spoke about the different actors, he said: “I was on the set shoot and the director only showed me a still image of all of us in the scene. We all look so different. Me and [Ma Dong-seok who play Gilgamesh] and Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff. You will never see such people together in the same room, let alone in great superhero costumes. “

The Eternal will be released in cinemas on November 6, 2020.

Last year, Marvel producer Trinh Tran spoke about the studio’s desire to have another film at the level of infinity war and endgame,

“Over 10 years ago, it was always our dream to get there infinity war and endgame Plain, ”said Tran. “We obviously didn’t know where that was going at the beginning of the studio, but it is incredible to know that we did it.

“Now it would be amazing if we could reach that level 10 years later. I think it’s a dream to continue and build on the MCU and connective tissue that we have.”