The stars of “Euphoria” appear at the Oscars After Party 2020! | 2020 Oscar parties, Alexa Demie, Austin Zajur, Barbie Ferreira, Harley Quinn Smith, Hunter Schafer, Margaret Qualley, Maude Apatow, Mikey Madison, Sydney Sweeney

Sydney sweeney, Barbie ferreira, and Hunter schafer walk on the carpet at Oscars evening Vanity Fair 2020 Sunday evening (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

the Euphoria co-stars were also joined at the party by other cast members Maude Apatow and Alexa Half, who is pictured inside at the Elton John party that evening.

Are also represented SydneyOnce upon a time in Hollywood co-stars Margaret Qualley (in a change of clothes earlier at night), Harley Quinn Smith (with boyfriend Austin Zajur), and Mikey Madison.

For information: Sydney wears a Ralph & Russo Couture dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Margaret wears a Giambattista Valli dress. hunter wears a Givenchy Haute Couture dress. Alexa wear a Giambattista Valli dress with shoes and a Jimmy Choo bag. Barbie wears a Christopher Kane dress and Sophia Webster shoes.

More than 30 photos inside the party actresses…

