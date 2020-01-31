The stars of “The Good Place” said goodbye to the show

The Good Place and its phenomenal cast bid farewell to the popular series this afternoon. I’ve only seen a few snippets of the whole show, but even I’m kind of aggressively emotional about it.

Creator after four seasons Michael Schur announced the end of the afterlife comedy series. He explained that four seasons, just over 50 episodes, are the “real lifespan” for the show.

“In the past few years we have sometimes been tempted to go beyond the four seasons, but mostly because it is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy to do this show, and at the end of the day we don’t just want to step on water because the water is so warm and comfortable. So the upcoming fourth season will be our last, ”he said in a statement released last June.

Since then, the stars of the show have slowly said goodbye. There was the last table read, the last first day of shooting, the last day of shooting for each actor and tons in between. Today was the finale and everyone is a mess.

We start with the show itself, in which a video of the stars was tweeted … mostly crying.

Goodbye! All is well. pic.twitter.com/GULyiybNio

– The Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) January 31, 2020

The undeniably brilliant Kristen Bell tweeted: “What a wonderful trip the past 4 years have been. Thank you for tuning in every week and giving us a life. #TheGoodPlace was the best place. Shellstrop out. “

What a wonderful trip the past 4 years have been. Thank you for tuning in every week and giving us a life. #TheGoodPlace was the best place. Shellstrop out. pic.twitter.com/X0O84Y4inj

– Kristen Bell (@KristenBell), January 31, 2020

My queen Jameela Jamil said goodbye to most Tahani as always.

The most Tahanian way to say goodbye to Tahani. #thegoodplace series forking FINALE is tonight. #famousrelativecheck pic.twitter.com/vxCv9LW8ih

– Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) January 30, 2020

“Goodbye from your favorite banks,” she tweeted separately. “Thank you for being the funniest fans ever.”

Ted Danson, damn it, sent a whole bunch of goodbyes. Some may or may not be spoilers, so I’m just going to throw this non-emotional video of Danson’s serial packaging in there.

I tell you, my friends, with all the love in my heart … take it easy! #TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/sE1EyoGvns

– Ted Danson (@TedDanson), January 31, 2020

“This was the most beautiful day, which is like a reflection of the most beautiful show that I think I have ever seen,” he said. “With so many beautiful people who are like-minded in this amazing place. I’ll never forget it and … lots of love. Much love.”

Likewise…

The four fork seasons with these forklifts will end at 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on @nbc. See you there. #TheGoodPlace pic.twitter.com/8wQCf1OO86

– Ted Danson (@TedDanson) January 30, 2020

My husband on Instagram Manny Jacinto shared a nice tribute to the show.

Swipe away.

D’Arcy Carden shared a handful of group selfies on Insta with the headline: “Couldn’t explain what these people mean to me. I love her. forever. #goodbyegoodplace #thegoodplace ”

And damn sweetness William Jackson Harper hasn’t posted a tribute on social media yet, but I’m sure it will hit us like a ton of rocks soon.

If you see the series finale tonight, I wish you the best of luck and send you hugs. All is well.

