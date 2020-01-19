The stars who turned down lucrative ads to stay true to themselves

The number of ads a celebrity has filmed is often used as an indicator of a star’s popularity.

When a celebrity’s popularity increases, they are offered many advertisements at high prices. Some even give in to temptation and support questionable products and businesses.

Read on for the stars who said no to defend their beliefs.

Lee Hyori

After his debut in 1998 as a member of Fin.K.L, Lee Hyori stormed Korea as she gained enormous popularity as a solo artist. She filmed numerous advertisements in the 2000s before announcing in 2012 that she would no longer appear in commercial advertisements.

Since then, Lee Hyori has rejected all advertisements and has continued to do so even in 2017 when he was offered advertisements worth 3 billion won (about $ 2.6 million) at the height of his popularity in “Hyori’s Homestay”. When she appeared on “Radio Star,” Lee Hyori said she would consider supporting public interest campaigns such as environmental issues and water conservation.

Jo Jin Woong

“Signal” star Jo Jin Woong declined an advertisement for a company located in Japan.

The employees met with Jo Jin Woong’s wife to persuade him, but she said, “My husband has a reason why he doesn’t. I have no reason to convince my husband. “

Baek Jong Won

The famous chef and CEO, devoted to helping the restaurants in the alleys, refused numerous advertisements because of his wife So Yoo Jin.

In 2013, when he appeared on “Healing Camp”, Baek Jong Won said: “I received many advertising offers for household appliances such as refrigerators, but my wife So Yoo Jin advised me to“ practice self-control at these times. ” end, i abandoned all ads. “

Park Hyuk Kwon

This actor gained popularity after playing Gil Tae Mi in “Six Flying Dragons”, but turned down the ads because of his beliefs.

He said, “Is it okay for an actor to film commercials? I’m not sure yet. Park Hyuk Kwon declined all offers for various endorsements, including cosmetics, outerwear, appliances, and insurance.

Why

The winner of “Show me the money 5” BeWhy filmed a small number of commercials despite its popularity. It had previously been reported that BeWhy had received a large sum of money to approve the artificial flavor enhancing seasoning, but it rejected it due to the nature of the product.

Ha Jung Woo

The actor inadvertently became a mukbang (television program) star for having created enticing scenes in his films. Ha Jung Woo, however, refused all food-related advertisements.

He said, “I thought it might lower my sincerity in action. I only want to play meal scenes in actor projects. “

Celeb five

This four-member group of girls, including actresses Song Eun Yi, Shin Bong Sun, Kim Shin Young and Ahn Young Mi, recently said no to an advertisement.

During a radio broadcast, they revealed that they had received an offer to advertise a Japanese drink, but turned it down because of the boycott of Japanese products in Korea.

Park Jin Hee

Park Jin Hee has long been an advocate for environmental issues and the elimination of child abuse. She immediately refused to advertise for a loan company despite her lucrative offer of billions of won (millions of dollars).

She said, “I cannot appear in the advertisements of the loan companies, as this will cause increased damage to ordinary people who go into debt because of private loans.”

Lee Young Ae

Lee Young Ae refused to appear in an advertisement for a Japanese loan company. At the time, she said, “I came to the conclusion that this financial company was causing social harm. Financial companies do not match my image and I will continue to be very careful. “

Hye kyo song

The actress turned down an offer to star in a Chinese ad for Japanese automaker Mitsubishi. She revealed that she could not appear in an advertisement for a company that had committed war crimes by using forced labor during the Second World War.

