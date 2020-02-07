The start times of the Boston Marathon will be adjusted to emphasize the women’s race

BOSTON – The Boston Marathon is changing its start times to send the elite men ahead of the women for the 124th edition of the race this year. A reversal that the organizers hope will pay more attention to the women’s race.

The men will leave at 9:37 a.m. to undertake the 42.195 km hike from Hopkinton to Boston Back Bay. The elite women will leave eight minutes later, it was announced on Thursday.

Officials from the Boston Athletic Association said the new times will minimize the chance that the best men will overtake women in the elite field and overtake coverage of women’s goals. Since the guides are accompanied by media trucks and police motorcycle escorts, this was also a security issue.

“I’m excited about the new start times,” said 2018 champion Des Linden. “The BAA has taken industry-leading steps to ensure our safety and a first-class experience. I am particularly pleased with the additional coverage in the last few kilometers – all eyes of the world will be on us as we make our way to our destination in Boston. “

The move to separate starts in 2004 should pay more attention to women. But the short time between the finals in recent years has undermined this goal.

Last year the top women started at 9:32 a.m. and the men led the field at 10 a.m. The women’s winner, Worknesh Degefa, ended in 2 hours, 23 minutes, 31 seconds, around 9:56 am The men’s winner, Lawrence Cherono, crossed the finish line on Boylston Street in 2:07:57 approximately 12 minutes later.

Wheelchair and handbike participants for the race on April 20 start from 9:02 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The majority of the 31,500 runners start in four waves at 10 a.m., the last of which starts at 11:15 a.m.