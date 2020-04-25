The State Department says coronavirus samples from China are “important” for developing vaccines. Experts say not

Secretary of Defense Mike Pompio accuses China this week of impeding it’s hindrance to its international efforts to develop vaccines and treatments as coronavirus continues to devastate the U.S., increasing rhetorical pressure on China. .

A pressure campaign will occur as the United States and China confront the information war on their origins, blame COVID-19 and compete to develop vaccines. But some health professionals interviewed by CBS News question some of the government’s claims about whether China’s lack of transparency actually prevents the world from developing a vaccine. In a series of interviews, Pompeo elicited a list of accusations against Beijing, including the deliberate destruction of an early sample of the virus, rather than sharing it with the world.

“It covered how dangerous the disease was. It didn’t report a person-to-person transmission that lasted for a month until it was all the provinces inside China.” He told the State Department reporters on Wednesday. “We censored people who tried to warn the world, ordered them to stop testing new samples, and destroyed existing ones.”

“We need all scientists, scholars, and epidemiologists to have access to data and virus samples,” Pompeo told the Christian Broadcasting Network on Friday. “These are all important for us to solve this problem, revive our nation and save our lives.”

On January 5, Chinese researchers in Shanghai first shared the gene sequence of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the National Center for Biotechnology Information website. Then, according to the US State Department, China shared with the WHO gene sequence from a virus-infected January 4 patient, published by the Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data on January 4 [GISAID]. Excerpt.

A senior State Department official told CBS News that disclosure alone was not enough. “It is important to have a sample of live virus to understand how the virus has evolved and how to develop effective and safe treatments and vaccines.”

Officials also said that producing vaccines using only gene sequences “risks mutations, and that the replicated virus [for developing the vaccine] reflects the virus circulating in the population.” May not do it. ”

But health professionals tell CBS News that early viral samples are currently skeptical about the need to develop vaccines and treatments. “With this sequence, although it was in that tube, the fact that there really isn’t a viral replication vial is not a problem,” said Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Dr. Andy Pecos.

He explained that he had no problems tracking the evolution of the virus. “Now, in that early stage of China, hundreds of sequences obtained from viruses are available.”

Since then, medical scientists around the world have been sharing mutated coronavirus sequences online.

“Based on what I’ve seen from the database, there’s a very large amount of data out there that not only helps in vaccine research, but also in understanding how viruses spread from country to country.”

“If we had more data in early January, it would have been useful and could make a difference,” said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus. “But now it makes no difference.”

“Is this a way to say” China is bad, because they don’t provide us viral samples “? Of course,” Agus said of domestic political interests against such public spats. . “But scientifically, we can’t think for that reason, because viral data has been shared by so many countries since then.”

Dr. Jona Masette, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, received similar evaluation. “It is not mandatory that the first sample [if any] be shared at this point, as there is sufficient virus in almost every country to take samples for vaccine and therapeutic development. I think, “she said.

She admitted that early virus samples helped shed light on the first case of infection, environmental contamination by the virus, the original animal host, and the outbreak of the virus to humans. But she added, “probably not so important at the moment.”

The timing of China’s disclosure of the virus, specifically the person-to-person transmission of the virus, is an important issue during the US funding of the World Health Organization. Former FDA board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb said that the more transparent China was in knowing about the virus before its outbreak, it could have made a difference in its diagnostic testing capabilities.

“China didn’t share a virus strain, so WHO should have had it done,” he said at Face Nation on April 12. “

Another issue with China is whether the origin of the earliest strains of the virus was really in the wet market of Wuhan, a spontaneous transmission of animals to humans, or the result of a laboratory accident. Have decided.

For 10 years, Mazet worked with Wuhan-based Chinese virologist Dr. Shi Zhengli on the USAID-funded “PREDICT” project. Shi has done extensive research on the bat coronavirus, including finding the closest known strain to the virus behind SAR. The program was terminated by the Trump administration in September 2019. Chinese doctors reported the first case of COVID-19 in Wuhan, Hubei Province in December.

According to Mazette, Mr. Shi is being called by his colleagues under the nickname “Batwoman” and has been accused by the Wuhan Institute for Virus Research of falsely spreading the virus. In March, Shi told Rescue Scientific American that she was relieved to confirm that the COVID-19-causing coronavirus was not in her collection. Attempts by CBS News to contact Shi have not been successful.

In Mazet’s view, China’s failure wasn’t laboratory security, “it was slow to respond to early warning signs, and not all medical systems, including testing, were up and running quickly.”

The Trump administration hasn’t just criticized how China first responded. Australia calls for an international study focusing on the origin of the virus in China and its handling by the World Health Organization. In January, WHO praised China’s transparency in dealing with the virus and reiterated China’s allegation that there was no person-to-person transmission.

In mid-February, the WHO said 25 investigators were allowed in China to study the virus. According to a WHO report, the team presented lung and other tissue samples from a 50-year-old Chinese victim of the virus.

CBS News asked the US Department of Health and Human Services if this was an opportunity to collect virus samples. “I don’t know the samples are shared in connection with the WHO visit,” Dr. Cliff Lane, one of only two Americans at the WHO visit, said in a statement. He further characterized the WHO report as describing an autopsy rather than a “material exchange”.

HHS spokespersons also confirmed that the US has not yet received a sample of the virus since the WHO visit in February.

“We shared everything we learned with the WHO and the medical community in other countries, including the United States,” Cui Tiankai, US Ambassador to China, said in an interview this week. He also said that there is ongoing communication between the US CDC and the China CDC.

Pompeo’s statement Wednesday that China had destroyed the sample was the first time US officials have made such accusations in the record. Unconfirmed reports have been distributed online for several weeks.

Mr Masette told CBS News he didn’t know what had happened to the first virus sample taken from a Chinese patient. In any case, clinical virus samples taken from infected bodies are not ideal for developing vaccines because they are not easy to store.

She added that all the points that infectious disease scientists collect dangerous viruses in the open are better preparations for such a crisis. “ Research collects extra samples and takes care to store them for later use, but it rarely occurs in the clinical setting, especially when it’s unexplained early in its development. It’s almost never. Pre-planning for Sick X. ”

Meanwhile, as the countries of the world continue to drag from the effects of this mysterious and deadly virus, this ongoing debate that the Communist Party of China and the government should be expected to share about the outbreak will continue.

