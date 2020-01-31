The State Dept. calls on China not to travel due to the outbreak of the corona virus

TAMPA (WFLA / AP) – The State Department issued a warning Thursday not to travel to China because of the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Don’t travel to China because a new type of corona virus was first identified in Wuhan, China,” the warning said. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus an internationally worrying public health emergency on that day.

The news comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that an Illinois woman’s husband with Wuhan coronavirus is now infected with the disease – the first confirmed case of human-to-person transmission in the USA.

China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with 213 deaths, including 43 new deaths. The vast majority of cases concerned Hubei Province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. No deaths have been reported outside of China.

There are currently only 13 countries worldwide that are classified as Level 4 advisories:

China

Central African Republic

Burkina Faso

Venezuela

Yemen

Syria

Somalia

mali

Libya

North Korea

I ran

Iraq

Afghanistan

