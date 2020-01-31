TAMPA (WFLA / AP) – The State Department issued a warning Thursday not to travel to China because of the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.
“Don’t travel to China because a new type of corona virus was first identified in Wuhan, China,” the warning said. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus an internationally worrying public health emergency on that day.
The news comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that an Illinois woman’s husband with Wuhan coronavirus is now infected with the disease – the first confirmed case of human-to-person transmission in the USA.
China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with 213 deaths, including 43 new deaths. The vast majority of cases concerned Hubei Province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. No deaths have been reported outside of China.
There are currently only 13 countries worldwide that are classified as Level 4 advisories:
- China
- Central African Republic
- Burkina Faso
- Venezuela
- Yemen
- Syria
- Somalia
- mali
- Libya
- North Korea
- I ran
- Iraq
- Afghanistan
LATEST CONTRIBUTIONS
- Companies use Florida voucher donations for anti-gay school policies
- The State Dept. calls on China not to travel due to the outbreak of the corona virus
- The child was injured in an accident in Tampa, the MPs say
- Can Mitch Trubisky Chicago Bears Succeed?
- Reid’s airstrike against Shanahan’s ground game: Ron Rivera cancels the Super Bowl Coaching Matchup