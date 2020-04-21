The state of Missouri is suing China for a coronavirus pandemic

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party of China and other Chinese government agencies (Photo: AP)

The state of Missouri sued the Chinese government, claiming that it had carried out a “frightening deceit campaign” in connection with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit on Tuesday with the US District Court of Missouri. He claims that the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party of China and other Chinese government agencies are misleading the rest of the world regarding the severity of the virus from December 2019. Until January 2020.

The lawsuit demands compensation in order to compensate for the “huge number of deaths, human suffering and economic turmoil” caused by the explosion. The virus killed more than 44,000 Americans on Tuesday. He also devastated the US economy, in which at least 22 million people reported unemployment in the last month, which is a record result.

“Covid-19 has done irreparable damage to countries around the world, causing disease, death, economic disruption and human suffering,” wrote Schmitt in his lawsuit.

“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and infectivity of Covid-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions. ”

Schmitt accused many Chinese government agencies of participating in the “terrifying deceit campaign” regarding the outbreak of coronavirus. (Photo: KSHB)

“In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real – thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are closing doors, and those who live from pay to pay are struggling to eat their table,” Schmitt continued.

At least 200 people died in Missouri, and more than 6,000 were infected with coronavirus on Tuesday.

More: World



The trial is unlikely to have a major impact because China is protected from such legal action in the US by the doctrine of sovereign immunity, which refers to the fact that the government cannot be sued without its consent.

The Chinese government has not yet responded to the lawsuit, but denied the history of the Associated Press, which claimed they had wasted six key days before public warning of the explosion.

“People accusing China of lack of transparency and openness are unfair,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian in response to this story.

The Chinese National Health Commission, which is also concerned by the lawsuit, replied that China had published the explosion information in an “open, transparent, responsible and timely manner” that they believed followed the “important instructions” issued by President Xi Jinping.