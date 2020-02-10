The state of the GI Industry in 2020

The CA industry has been growing rapidly in recent years, to the extent that some now characterize it as an industry that has transitioned from “emerging” to “fully emerging”. an ideal opportunity to evaluate the industry as a whole.

It’s easy to forget how fast technology has progressed in the last 10 years. For example, we get fingerprint recognition and face recognition for granted now, as with so many other features when using our devices every day. However, by the end of the last decade, social media was still in its infancy and many products, such as Amazon’s Alexander, were still years away from being released. We are now at a stage where AI has filtered consumer products that are readily available for purchase, such as the aforementioned Alexa and Google Home devices. According to an EY report, about a quarter of British homes have a smart home appliance, demonstrating the normalization of human and technological interaction. In addition, over the next five years, 41% of respondents said they intended to own one.

While these figures show the development of the CA industry, people still have CA reservations, which are mainly related to security and security. Advances in machine learning during this time mean that AI is now smarter than ever and is becoming smarter all the time, with 71% of households worried about getting into smart home devices and having access to their personal and private data. Much of this skepticism is the fear of the unknown about the potential capabilities of AI devices, which has been reinforced in popular culture with some devices turning ‘evil’, such as 2001: HAL of the HAL Space Odyssey and Black Metal. ” An episode in which robotic dogs were programmed to destroy everything in their path.

While such inventions are still years away and remain the objects of our imagination, this has brought about a reservation about change that is a natural human instinct. This was backed up by experts such as Yuri Anderson, a businessman at QTEC (City AM) who said: “IBM Watson and DeepMind have already shown that machines can, at least sometimes, outperform humans,” creating worry scenarios such as Hal and Metalhead may happen in the future.

However, these are all the worst incidents, extreme scenarios and many influential people in disaster industries invest millions in AI technology. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned of the potential dangers of AI as he believes it will become the greatest real threat to humanity, but his AI project to reproduce the human brain received $ 20 billion from Microsoft in 2019, suggesting it could have returned to the original proposal. Tech and real estate entrepreneur Tej Kohli has also invested millions in AI with his Rewired studio venture, which offers resources in various AI and machine learning related projects. The reason he and other investors are so eager to invest in the industry is because of the benefits it can have, such as in the field of personal assistants and chatbots. The more advanced the machines are, the better they will understand what people want.

The development of AI industry has become much more important to society in recent years and one wonders where it will take the next stage of development and how beneficial it will be to society.

