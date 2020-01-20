The state of the Japan-USA alliance at 60

Ho-hum. This appears to be the reaction to the 60th anniversary of the signing of the US-Japan Mutual Security Treaty, a breakthrough achievement that is marked by… very little on Sunday, apart from statements from leading government officials on both sides. Business as usual could be a good thing, a sign that both countries largely accept the alliance’s integral nature. Taking the alliance for granted, however, appears to be risky, particularly in times of immigration in international relations.

Six decades is a remarkable achievement in every respect: Defense alliances have an average age of 15 years; About half existed for only six years or less. The longevity of the security partnership between Japan and the United States is all the more impressive since the two countries are very far apart in terms of culture, history and location, their skills (and duties) are very different and the security environment in which they are located is different operates differently. The two governments deserve great recognition for their durability and resilience.

Special thanks go to the alliance managers, who have made an effort during this time to reconcile the often unwieldy bureaucracies of the two countries and to solve periodic crises. However, they won’t have time to rest on their laurels: Allianz will soon face some of the toughest challenges it has ever faced.

Much of the success reflects both governments’ recognition of the Alliance’s centrality for their national interests. Tokyo and Washington have sought to work with and respond to their partner’s concerns. For the United States, this meant continuing efforts to assure Tokyo that, despite distractions and engagements around the world, Washington is taking its concerns seriously and fulfilling its Article 5 obligations to defend Japan.

For its part, Japan has steadily expanded its military capabilities – often against public opinion and sometimes against the limits of constitutional restrictions – and modernized its national security infrastructure. There is still a lot to do, but significant progress has been made, and this steady march was both a symbol and a contribution to the Alliance’s continued relevance.

If the festivities were interrupted over the weekend, it is probably due to the fact that the challenges are enormous. The fastest way to prepare is for alliance managers to negotiate host country support, the money that Japan pays to cover the cost of US troop presence in that country. Japanese negotiators have closely followed discussions with South Korea on this issue. They didn’t go well and essentially resolved through a U.S. request to quintuple payments (which may have been reduced in the past few weeks). While South Koreans largely support their alliance, US demand has triggered resentment and anger. Japan is often stopped because of the gold standard for host country support, but there is no illusion in Kasumigaseki that South Korea’s case is unique or that Washington will spare Japan.

This hardline approach is part of a bigger challenge – US President Donald Trump’s disregard for alliances. Trump has long insisted that the allies abide by the US treaties and take advantage of these commitments to avoid paying their fair share of the defense costs. The requirement that the partners bear practically all the costs of an alliance reflects a foreign policy transaction approach. It also ignores all the benefits that the United States will have from being present in the future. it suggests that alliances protect allies and not the United States itself.

Japan was a special noir of the president. Three decades ago, Trump, as a private individual, ran full-page ads in US newspapers to complain that Japan was taking advantage of the US. Even the close personal relationship he has with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not nullified this long-held suspicion.

Concern over Trump’s involvement will increase as he maintains two other relationships: one with China and one with North Korea. The relationship between the United States and China is always a mystery to Japan. The policymakers here want Washington to involve Beijing so that the relationship doesn’t become hostile. However, they don’t want the US to be so accommodating that Japanese stocks risk being sacrificed to make China happy. Trump believes it is a virtue to hold your cards close to your chest and make it difficult to tell where he will end up with a particular problem – it is also annoying to many in Tokyo.

North Korea is even more alarming. Trump’s personal relationship with Kim Jong Un has enabled him to keep an eye out for the modernization of the North Korean military, which threatens Japan’s security. The Japanese national security institute, like the South Korean conservatives, was concerned when Trump agreed to end the joint exercises with South Korea after its 2018 Singapore summit with Kim. Japanese are upset by the suspicion that Trump’s yardstick is Pyongyang’s ability to threaten the U.S. homeland and indifference to threats to allies in the region. An even more realistic US approach to North Korea, admitting that Pyongyang is unlikely to ever give up its nuclear capability (and none of the experts believe it will) will weigh on the alliance.

In the long term, the alliance will have to cope with a growing sense of exhaustion in the U.S. public regarding overseas engagements. This is not isolationism; It is cautious of new commitments, especially in view of the increasing public debt and the need to pay more attention to problems at home. The Americans will honor alliance commitments and defend their interests, but they want to work with allies and partners.

This is a particular challenge for Japan, as its resources are dwindling in the face of structural problems such as its growing debt and an inverted demographic pyramid, and the public is increasingly disinterested in the world beyond its borders. Japan may not have the will or ability to meet US expectations if these expectations are not mitigated. This communication and adaptation process is the most pressing challenge for Allianz in its seventh decade. The record suggests that it won’t be easy, but it can be overcome.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director and visiting professor at Tama University’s Center for Rule Making Strategies and senior advisor (non-resident) at the Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions” (Georgetown University Press, 2019).

