The state of the union speech ends with Nancy Pelosi’s script

Des Moines, Iowa: It was supposed to be a festival week for Donald Trump.

The only thorn in his side could be Nancy Pelosi.

The House of Representatives spokesman literally tore the script open when the President basked in applause.

The state of the union had been a wild and unusual night.

Donald Trump refused to shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand after entering the chamber of the house.

President Donald Trump turns away when House President Nancy Pelosi shakes his hand to deliver his speech on the state of the Union. (AP / AAP)

His third (and possibly final) state of the union was partly reality TV, partly election manifesto, partly victory round with the splash “I told you”.

“The state of the Union is stronger than ever,” said the president after nine minutes.

Democrats, many dressed in suffragette white, sat stone-faced as Republicans hopped off their chairs dozens of times.

At one point, Vice President Mike Pence visibly caught himself jumping too fast.

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address at a joint Congress meeting at the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with the applause of Vice President Mike Pence. (AP / AAP)

And Republicans have reason to stand.

This was Donald Trump’s greatest achievement on the national stage.

The speech, which is based on a cornerstone of economic achievements and promises more prosperity.

The president cited records of unemployment and income.

When the speech threatened to become a conventional political speech, a suitable moment for television appeared.

The former reality star introduced a military family before surprising them when their husband and father returned from active duty.

100-year-old Tuskegee aviator Charles McGee and great-grandson Iain Lanphier respond when President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at a joint congressional meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky) (AP / AAP)

A young boy who wants to join the Space Force and is sitting next to his great-grandfather, a Native American aviator and WWII veteran.

A young girl was surprised with a scholarship, and radio host Rush Limbaugh was surprised with the Medal of Freedom.

Given that Democrats are still looking for votes in Iowa, this speech was evidence of the Trump administration’s ability to function smoothly.

And then the speaker tore up the script.

It’s hard to know how much of Nancy Pelosi’s actions were planned, but there are very few unpredictable moments.

Along with Mitch McConnell, the speaker is one of the defining congress figures of this generation.

The President ended his speech with the words “The best is yet to come”.

He just didn’t know what was coming.

It was the best speech Donald Trump had given, and a few short years later the speaker had stolen the limelight.

This election year is going wild.