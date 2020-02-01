The State Police welcomes new graduates amid investigations into training practices

BATON ROUGE – The Class 99 graduation ceremony of the Louisiana State Police Cadet took place at the Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge on Friday.

“The 51 cadets who have opted for a selfless life and commitment to the citizens of this state … they are an asset to our LSP family,” said Colonel Kevin Reeves, superintendent of the Louisiana State Police.

However, the training academy for this class is examined after several of them were injured during the training. Three training officers were transferred and two cadets were kicked out for fraud.

“The academy is still under investigation and evaluation. When this is completed, we will forward these results to you,” said Colonel Reeves.

After the October 2019 incident, Superintendent Reeves admitted that part of the training may have gone too far. Despite ongoing investigation of events at the academy, the superintendent does not believe that the probe is preventing qualified candidates from switching to the state police

“I don’t think so. We have a good academy. We have a good program. And we are proud of our staff,” said Colonel Reeves.