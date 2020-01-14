The state urges the accused drunk driver to remain in court after the Bayshore crash

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida is asking a judge to leave the accused drunk driver in jail in the fatal crash on Bayshore Boulevard pending trial because he “poses a threat to the community.”

31-year-old Benjamin Ehas is charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicle murder for the Thursday morning crash that killed 70-year-old George Gage on the Bayshore sidewalk near West Julia Street.

Prosecutor Camaria Z. Pettis-Mackle made an application for pre-trial detention on Monday.

“There is a significant likelihood that the accused has committed such offenses, the factual circumstances of the offense indicate disregard for the security of the community, and there are no conditions for release that are sufficient to protect the community from the risk of physical harm Protect harm to people, “writes the prosecutor in the new application.

According to the request, two witnesses saw Ehas lying on the ground near the crash scene and no one else at the Pinch saw a penny truck.

A witness said he saw the Ford F-150 “drive about 70 miles an hour and fast-moving vehicles”.

This witness told the police that the truck “tried to get past a vehicle on the right and apparently lost control before hitting the wall”.

When Tampa’s Sergeant Matthew Belmont contacted Ehas, “he noticed that there was a smell of alcohol coming from his breath” and that “he had red, watery eyes and blurred speech when he spoke”.

Medical examinations in the hospital showed that Ehas had a blood alcohol level of 0.234, which is almost three times the legal limit.

In the affidavit of criminal law, Ehas admitted to the police that he drank a double shot of whiskey less than 15 minutes before the crash. He also told the police that he smoked marijuana earlier in the morning.

Ehas, who was employed by Pinch A Penny, a pool supply company, drove a company truck in the accident.

Pinch A Penny has released the following statement to the WFLA:

“As a local, owner-managed and independent company, we are proud members of the Tampa community and are deeply saddened by the tragic incident in which one of our former employees was involved. Pinch A Penny from South Tampa is tirelessly committed to the highest security standards and is committed to a zero tolerance policy for this person’s ruthless behavior. We intend to fully cooperate with local law enforcement agencies during the ongoing investigation. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those involved. ”

The family from Ehas also provided the news broadcaster 8 with a statement: “Our heart comes from the family of the person who lost their lives.”

Ehas is represented by a public defender. His hearing on pre-trial detention is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

